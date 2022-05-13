SNOWFLAKE — The April 5 Snowflake Town Council meeting kicked off with much discussion about the installation of stop signs and school crossings.
Snowflake/Taylor Police Chief Robert Martin addressed the council concerning additional four-way stops around the high school.
Martin said “with a lot of school traffic in the area, four-way stops would be advisable on Fourth West and First Street South, as well as Third Street West. First Street South and West is also an area of concern, but as a first step measure it would be well to try school crossing signs and crosswalk markings.”
Vice Mayor Kerry Ballard noted that it would it be hard to stop at the bottom of the cemetery hill when it’s snowing. Martin said “ it could be a problem, but the few times a year it would be a problem don’t outweigh the rest of the year.”
Brian Richards suggested trimming trees in the area and Allison Perkins asked if the corners would be painted.
Martin responded by saying that they need to look at the intersections, especially around the schools and paint them red.
Perkins said “how do we educate the community on how to properly execute a four-way stop?”
Martin reassured the council by saying he’ll work on something that can get pushed out on their social media page.
Councilman Greg Brimhall was curious about the area of Seventh Street South and Frontier Parkway. Martin said “the reality that we’re looking at in the future is stop signs every two blocks.”
Cory Johnson wondered if they are getting carried away on those stops. He said “it isn’t convenient for the residents in that area.”
Martin said “convenience can’t outweigh safety, (we) don’t have the resources to assign an officer in the five-block radius. There couldn’t be enough coverage.”
Johnson asked the chief if there have been more accidents in the proposed areas. Martin responded and said “no, but we need to put traffic control into place for the growth we’re experiencing. How else do we control traffic?” Johnson added that there are always lots of opinions about these types of issues, in agreement or opposed. He said “it isn’t that much more time to stop or drive slower.”
A motion to approve the proposed stop signs as presented was passed unanimously.
The sale of real property at 145 S. Main St. was presented to the council. Richards indicated that usually when public property is up for sale there’s a notice to the public and it goes to auction. For the past six years the town hasn’t been getting any rent on the building.
Richards approached the county manager about purchasing the building with the agreement that they would keep the Justice Court open in Snowflake. Selling it to Navajo County for $450,000 has already been approved by the Board of Supervisors. A motion to approve the sale of real property at 145 S. Main St. to Navajo County passed unanimously.
A Snowflake trail system improvements grant agreement with Navajo County had been applied for, on several different projects, for county ARPA money. The town was awarded $200,000 that will be used to improve its trail system, specifically for the loop trail between Snowflake and Taylor.
A motion to approve the Snowflake trail system improvements grant agreement with Navajo County passed by a unanimous vote.
Next on the agenda was the purchase of a bicycle playground. This is the bike park the town is working on constructing. There are some features that the town wants to purchase and the company will come and install them for the proposed price. A motion to approve the purchase of a bicycle playground and jump line as presented also passed unanimously.
In council member reports, Brimhall stated that the golf course staff drained the ponds and dug them out, then filled them back up and it looks nice. Johnson detailed that she is happy with all the projects that are going on in Snowflake. She also gave kudos to the town of Taylor for the new trail it created by the airport. The progressive nature that the towns are embracing is appreciated. She said “the county’s study showed that people want to come to this area for outdoor activities and we are moving in the right direction, according to the study by working on all the trails and parks. Can’t wait for the monsoons to come to see if what we’ve done has worked at the creek. Our appreciation to the resigning council members and that they want to continue to serve in the capacity as mayor and thanks to staff and community members that are interested in what we’re doing.”
In a call to the public, Mark Shien asked about two specific projects, regarding the pool and paving on 19th South. His concerns were answered in the town manager’s report, which updated capital projects, 19th South specifically. “To answer Mr. Shien’s question, 19th South is set to be completed by September because it’s on a deadline as a federally funded project. We are going to start working with X Media. They are a public relations firm that will help us with video and promoting our projects (like the bike park) on social media. We have a video from them on the project happening now. The pool is moving forward, but there are lots of delays. town of Taylor is paying their share on the debt service for this,” said Richards.
Byron Lewis and Bob Flake are resigning from the Snowflake Town Council. Mayor Lynn Johnson said “it is an education, that’s the best way to describe it. We appreciate Bob and Byron and wish them luck in their race for the mayor seat.”
A motion to accept their resignations, along with thanks, passed by a unanimous vote.
Those interested in being appointed to the council can submit a letter of interest and it will be discussed at the next council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.