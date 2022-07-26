Snowflake Mayor Lynn Johnson and staff are working hard to bring Snowflake into the 21st century. One major project involves Silver Creek. Back in July of 2021, streets and homes along the creek were flooded due to monsoon rains. In a statement posted on the town's website, Johnson stated, “The Town is aware of flooding issues, especially after the uncommon amount of rain our area has received over the last couple of weeks. We are working with Federal, State, and local leaders to address these issues and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through them.”
Johnson explained to the Independent that in the aftermath they held several meetings to see who was responsible for the riverbed, the creek itself.
"Neither the flood district nor the irrigation district claimed any responsibility," Johnson said. "The county kind of claimed responsibility. But it's a big picture; the creek goes all the way from above White Mountain Lake to Winslow. There's rules, studies and engineering that has to be done in order to take care of business. We even had some of the landowners and farmers that have property along there take responsibility and clear out the creek bottom where their property lies.
"For example, one man said that he cleans his section of the creek of the silt that comes down and the growth every five years. Sometimes, it's overwhelming. Most of the people that have built homes down by the creek are in a floodplain; they assume responsibility for being in the floodplain."
Johnson went on to say that the town took on the responsibility to dredge out Silver Creek from just above the Concho highway bridge, all the way down to the mouth of the canyon.
"It's taken months and months to do that, with someone working full time," he said. "It's a super big project and I don't even know that we have the total cost on that yet. We had to rent an excavator and we had to put a man on the excavator. It's still going. It's a big issue and it's gotten worse over time. The more undergrowth that happens, the worse it is.
"At one time, we even had Senator Mark Kelly's office here. I took them on a tour to see the complexity of the whole issue. They were obviously trying to help us secure funds, but we haven't secured any governmental funds to do this, it's just been through grants to the city. The complexity of it all, just trying to get all the entities together. Everybody's denying, saying it's not my responsibility, we're only responsible for the water, we're not responsible for the channel. It's just crazy. The completion of that project is still unknown, with the flood season coming, hampering some of what we are planning on," he said.
In another flooding issue, the town secured a grant to help remediate flooding on the street by Snowflake high school. The water would come down from the Highland Park area and overwhelm the drainage system by the school. Several times it flooded out some of the locker rooms, the track and the football field. The school had to contact their insurance to pay for some of those damages.
Part of the grant the town received was used to create a catch basin for waters coming down from the Highland park area, which then flows into a channel that goes into the Cottonwood wash.
Johnson said, "The retention basin was an area that was undeveloped. In order to remediate the water that's coming down from the hill, the water had to flow through there, so we made it into a dog park, as a buffer zone. Instead of just a muddy mess or weeds growing, we decided to make a nice little track and a dog park area that people could take their dogs and walk. It still fills with water, but instead of having a big mess, at least it's a nice little park that's useful a majority of the time."
The Snowflake swimming offers its own set of challenges. Johnson said that the pool and building have been here since the 70s. The pool and the building have not aged gracefully, and when remodeling something that hasn't been updated, has not had adequate maintenance and is not up to today's codes, it needs to be upgraded.
Johnson said, "According to the contractor, they can't just put a new roof on; the structure is not solid. The ventilation is not good, the dressing rooms aren't up to code, all the pumps are clogged and have to be replaced in order to comply with today's codes.
"We estimate and hope that the pool will ready to dive in by the November elections. However, the contractor said that's a possibility, but unlikely. It will probably be ready more around April or May of next year."
