The Snowflake/Taylor Silver Creek Senior Center has been in operation since 1986. The center keeps busy with providing congregate meals, a Meals-on-Wheels program, a thrift store, along with supplying food for the local Head Start program. The Meals on Wheels program serves 27 recipients in Snowflake and Taylor. All of the senior center services are accomplished with four paid staff and several volunteers.
Faith Trembley is the manager, with Loretta Whitlow as the assistant Food Bank manager. The kitchen is run by Christina Davis. Speaking of food, Trembley said "there's a particular food plan designed by NACOG (Northern Arizona Council of Governments). They prescribe basically what foods to serve. We make up a menu for the month and then we send it to them, they approve it or they tell us what we have to take off or add. We also take care of our Head Start menu. NACOG have a nutritionist that gives us our guidelines."
The congregate lunches are from noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Trembley said "this is a great time for seniors to get together and just have a good time. Anyone can come in, even children. All are welcome. There is a guideline for the lunch donation - $7 for seniors, $7.50 for those under age 60. A soup and salad bar and dessert is $5 and lunch for children is $5."
If you are wondering what the center has planned for Thanksgiving, Trembley said "the menu had to be scaled down a bit this year due to COVID, but dinner will include turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and carrots, roll, fruit and pumpkin pie. People need to sign up by Wednesday, Nov. 17, to come in and have their Thanksgiving meal. The center is only allowed to have 50 people in the dining room. People can also pick up their dinner to take home."
When asked what kind of activities go on day to day, "it's kind of difficult right now with COVID, but we have Scrabble. At the beginning of the New Year, we're going to have a lady teaching a class of Tai Chi, then exercise and nutrition. So that's pretty much it right now. There are a lot of things I want to bring back, including a knitting, a crochet class and bingo," said Trembley.
The senior center hosts a Food Bank, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They also hold a Food Bank, located at 'Our Lady of the Snow' Catholic church, twice a month, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until they run out of food. Trembley said "people have to qualify and it's by their income. I can't ask people any questions about their income, they are just shown what the guidelines are. We never turn anybody away as long as we have food. The Food Bank is for anyone, any age."
An upcoming 'Community Coat Giveaway' event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the center. Coats, jackets, hats, gloves, scarves and children's items, will be given to anyone in the community that needs it. A majority of the items were donated from the 'Fishers of Men for Veterans'. They are a non-profit organization, originally incorporated in 2008 by Marty Jarvey, working out of the Show Low VA clinic with the support of the Order of the Purple Heart of Arizona.. Trembley said "the Mormon church will be helping with the coat giveaway event."
On Saturday, Dec. 4, Lifeline Screening is scheduled to visit and will be doing cardiovascular screening. To pre-register, go to the Lifeline Screening website at https://www.lifelinescreening.com. NACOG also has some programs online. One is called 'Coffee and Friends Social Hour', held every Friday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The program requirements: must be 60 years of age or older, reside in Apache, Coconino, Navajo, or Yavapai county, have access to the internet through a laptop, tablet, or smartphone, or be able to call in using a phone. Trembley said "we just set up a computer in our conference room, so folks can come in and use it, if they don't have their own internet connected device."
The senior center has one particular volunteer they are quite proud of and grateful for, his name is Dave Shelton. Trembley said "Dave has been volunteering since 1986, when the senior center was first being built. He is totally in charge of the Food Bank now, picks up donations and helps with just about anything. He's here every day, sometimes Saturday and Sunday."
If you were wondering how the senior center is supported, "money comes in from sales at the thrift store, from donations, NACOG and funding from the towns of Snowflake and Taylor," said Trembley. Call 928-536-2222, if you would like to be a volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.