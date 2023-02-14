SNOWFLAKE-TAYLOR — In a draft of the Feb. 7 Snowflake Town Council meeting minutes, Executive Officer Lt. Don Childers with the Arizona Rangers Show Low Company presented the 2022 appreciation plaque to Snowflake/Taylor Police Chief Bobby Martin.
The Show Low Company's mission is to support local law enforcement. Childers expressed the group's appreciation for the opportunities to serve. In return, Martin thanked the Rangers for supporting the community for having local events.
A public hearing was then opened. First up was a discussion regarding an exchange of land. Resident Ken Williams said he is happy to support the land exchange as long as his view won't be obstructed. He said, "Mr. Farr's children live just below there and this will connect the two. I'm hoping for language in the exchange that would prevent my view from being obstructed."
Gordon Farr Jr. responded by saying that he is very aware of the neighbor's concerns. He said, "I don't have any plans for it, except to beautify it. The way it is zoned currently, nothing can be built on it."
In the consent agenda portion of the meeting, councilors were asked to approve or disapprove grant applications for water meter replacement, water line replacement, golf course infrastructure improvements, a 30-foot trail easement for a regional trail and an intergovernmental agreement with Navajo County and county municipalities for the use of opioid settlement proceeds, pursuant to the One Arizona Plan.
The One Arizona Agreement provides funding for programs to prevent overdose deaths and reduce other harms caused by substance use, and includes reporting requirements for greater transparency of how money is used.
A motion to approve the consent agenda passed unanimously.
Town Manager Brian Richards spoke about the town code text amendment. He said, "This has been published in the paper. Planning and Zoning has approved it. This will be discussed again March 7 before it has final approval. Anyone can request a digital or printed copy at Town Hall." No one else chose to speak and the hearing was closed.
The discussion/action section of the meeting started with the exchange of land (202-05-053B and 011N), which was brought to light in the public hearing. Councilman Byron Lewis explained that a special use permit would be required for changes on the land exchange. A motion to approve the land exchange passed with all in favor.
Next up was Ordinance 2023-01: Town Code Text Amendment. It was explained that currently the way town code reads, the town added to the code to allow RVs on property. Another big change would be to disallow any single-wide mobile homes without a variance from the council, in addition to updating definitions, old language and code violations and penalties.
Greg Brimhall said, "Are you trying to keep in line with other communities?" Richards said, "We had a consultant that helped us with this and our attorney advised us on how to keep up with state statutes and keeping in line with other communities." Lewis said, "We want to keep Snowflake and have designated areas for things like the trailer park." A motion to approve the first reading of Ordinance 2023-01, by title only, was presented, which passed unanimously.
Finally, it was time for council members to give their reports. Brimhall said, "There were about 42 kids out the first day of golf. The course is in great shape and the money spent on the course was worth it. Jarom Hatch painted one of his cement mixers Lobo blue and white, and there was a good turnout for the Groundhog breakfast."
Joe Bjornn said, "It's fun to see the kids loving the new bike park off of Seventh South."
Kerry Ballard told the councilors that he was sorry he couldn't make it to the Groundhog breakfast, adding that the field in Bellybutton is being leveled, no development.
Lora Jones said, "Everyone did a great job on the Groundhog breakfast."
JoAnn Guderian said, "This was my first time attending the breakfast. I was able to attend and serve. It was fun." Guderian added that the chamber is doing well, financially on solid ground, but it relies heavily on fundraising events along with contributions from both Snowflake and Taylor.
Lewis thanked Snowflake-Taylor Fire Chief Willie Nelson and Police Chief Bobby Martin for an outstanding job at the Groundhog breakfast. Town manager Richards reported that Lora Jones has been hired by the town of Taylor to be the pool manager. He said, "Cross your fingers that we'll be able to open the pool once school is out."
