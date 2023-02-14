Appreciation plaque

Arizona Rangers Show Low Company Lt. Don Childers, right, presents the 2022 appreciation plaque to Snowflake/Taylor Police Chief Bobby Martin.

SNOWFLAKE-TAYLOR — In a draft of the Feb. 7 Snowflake Town Council meeting minutes, Executive Officer Lt. Don Childers with the Arizona Rangers Show Low Company presented the 2022 appreciation plaque to Snowflake/Taylor Police Chief Bobby Martin.

The Show Low Company's mission is to support local law enforcement. Childers expressed the group's appreciation for the opportunities to serve. In return, Martin thanked the Rangers for supporting the community for having local events.

Merri Taylor is a freelance writer covering the Snowflake and Taylor areas. Email her at aznewsranch@hotmail.com.

