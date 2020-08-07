TAYLOR — People who heard multiple explosions near town Monday afternoon, Aug. 3 can rest assured the unexpected blasts were planned, safe and conducted by experts.
A DPS bomb squad was setting off unstable old dynamite found at 2320 E. Walnut St. that was taken to the shooting range for safe detonation to get rid of the dangerous explosives.
Residents in the area heard three explosions that consisted of five pounds each of old dynamite that was set off using C4 plastic explosive and deck cord.
Snowflake-Taylor Police Public Information Officer Kimberly Willis said the 15 pounds of old dynamite was destroyed at the range near Taylor because the DPS did not want to transport it to Phoenix.
