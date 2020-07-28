TAYLOR — Snowflake-Taylor Police took a man into custody Monday morning, July 27 after the man showed up at the Walmart on Main Street armed with a 9mm pistol.
STPD Public Information Officer Kimberly Willis confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody by officers adding that no one was injured during the incident.
A press release is expected from STPD Chief Bobby Martin providing some details.
The name of the suspect has not yet been released.
Willis said Martin was still at the Walmart when The Independent tried to contact him for comment and details Monday morning.
She said as soon as Martin prepares a press release it will be provided to the public.
In the meantime, Willis said the scene at Walmart was secured and that the investigation is still ongoing.
