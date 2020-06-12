TAYLOR — Snowflake-Taylor Police arrested Nicholas Perry, 22, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault-temporary disfigurement, and shoplifting.
Cary Bedouin, 21, of Sanders, was charged with shoplifting.
Police said that Monday evening, June 8 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Bedouin and Perry were seen by witnesses exiting the Bashas’ grocery store in Taylor with two bottles of stolen alcohol.
Kimberly Willis with the STPD said that a 56-year-old male employee of Bashas’ followed the pair out demanding they return the stolen alcohol.
That is when Perry allegedly turned around and threw one of the bottles at the employee, hitting him in the face and dropping him to the ground.
“Witnesses followed Mr. Perry around to the back part of Bashas’ parking lot where officers were able to locate and apprehend him. Mr. Perry admitted that he had fouled up,” an email message from Willis stated.
She said Perry was booked into the Navajo County Jail while Bedouin was cited and released.
The victim in the incident was treated on-scene for injuries and then transported to the hospital for follow-up emergency care. His condition is not known at this time.
