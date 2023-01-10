SNOWFLAKE — Today's youth are tomorrow's salvation as the population increases across the planet. According to the United Nations, the world population reached 8 billion on Nov. 15.
This increase is exponential, and accelerating. In a November Axios article, Stef W. Kight and Tory Lysik write, "It took over 200,000 years of human prehistory and history for the human population to reach 1 billion and only 219 years more to reach 8 billion." The website Worldometer reported that "the latest world population projections indicate that world population will reach 10 billion persons in the year 2057."
As of Jan. 7, the current population of the United States is 335,872,143. Closer to home, Arizona's population count reached over 7 million people in 2021.
Feeding that many people is a growing concern. Challenges such as finding arable land, balanced against ongoing difficulties brought about by climate change, tend to overwhelm a much more practical question: Who will grow, tend, and harvest the food?
This is one of the questions Future Farmers of America (FFA) hopes to answer.
For the first time, the Silver Creek FFA Alumni & Supporters sponsored an essay contest titled "Why are Future Farmers of America and agriculture important to me?" Snowflake High School agriculture teacher Logan Forbis announced the contest to the students who qualified to participate. The winner would receive a blue corduroy jacket with the FFA emblem.
In October, the Silver Creek FFA Alumni & Supporters members unanimously agreed on a winner, SHS sophomore Kennedy Ballard. In her essay she said, "Learning all that I can about agriculture will allow me to make a positive difference in this world."
Here are excerpts from Ballard's winning essay:
"I want the best for our animals, plants, forests, farm lands, wildlife and our world. Being a part of the FFA organization and learning all that I can about Agriculture will allow me to make a positive difference in this world. I have a passion for living things and I don't want to see them slowly disappear. I want them to continue to be an important part of our communities for generations to come.
"I want to do my part to help our world by educating people to have a better understanding of FFA and Agriculture and what it truly means.
"I love the leadership opportunities (FFA) gives me. I love making friends with other people that enjoy the same things that I do. I have also learned a lot about the global technology and production techniques that are happening in the United States of America.
"Most everything that you see in grocery stores is provided by farmers. From every vegetable or fruit you see, meat, cheese, bread, clothes, etc. that all comes from farmers around the United States that you and I depend on.
"When we put on our FFA jackets we should remember our standards and what we are representing. We should never forget the people that have worked hard to make our country what it is today. Farmers have sleepless nights, just to keep Americans happy, and we owe them our appreciation. Wearing our jacket honors their hard work.
"I really want to make a difference in this world, and I know that one way I can do that is by being a part of FFA and agriculture and learning as much as I possibly can through my years of high school and college. I believe in American agriculture."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.