FFA AWARD WINNER

Kennedy Ballard receives an FFA jacket from Jack Babb, president of the Silver Creek FFA Alumni & Supporters.

 Silver Creek FFA Alumni & Supporters

SNOWFLAKE — Today's youth are tomorrow's salvation as the population increases across the planet. According to the United Nations, the world population reached 8 billion on Nov. 15.

This increase is exponential, and accelerating. In a November Axios article, Stef W. Kight and Tory Lysik write, "It took over 200,000 years of human prehistory and history for the human population to reach 1 billion and only 219 years more to reach 8 billion." The website Worldometer reported that "the latest world population projections indicate that world population will reach 10 billion persons in the year 2057."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.