SNOWFLAKE — The Independent reported at the beginning of this month that human remains had been found in a remote area off of San Carlos Road on June 29.
A press release from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies responded to the area after a rock hunter had found a human skull.
The skull has since been identified as belonging to 35-year-old Cody Peterson, a Mesa resident.
The cause of death is still under investigation.
The skull was turned over to the Navajo County Medical Examiner’s Office after members of the Navajo County Search and Rescue team, Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers and Navajo County Criminal Investigations conducted an initial investigation at the site where the skull was found.
