TAYLOR — By a combination of outreach, reputation, and community interest, Jordan Call, Pharm. D. (Doctor of Pharmacy) has assembled the staff and support to open Call's Community Clinic.
His experience as the owner of Call's Community Pharmacy in Snowflake plays well into this new venture, as does the community-building he's done after years in healthcare.
"I've been in the healthcare industry since 2005," Call said. "Pharmacy was my primary, but we've always wanted to do a clinic. We finally just started building it from scratch."
Networking in the healthcare community came to Call's aid as he developed his plan. "I reached out to Wayne Hardy at Silver Creek Family Walk-In Clinic and told him I'm getting ready to do this thing called a Community Clinic," he said. "I wanted to see if maybe he would be interested in our two companies aligning by basically letting me buy him out.
"He said he would never sell to anyone, but he would sell to me. Our professional relationship has been so great. Over the years, we've worked really hard to basically help the community, especially during COVID, and so it was a good fit."
Familiar faces feature at Call's Community Clinic, in addition to new staff. "Wayne Hardy, a Family Nurse Practitioner, is the previous owner of Silver Creek Family walk-in clinic, and will remain," Call said. "Ellen Huff, a nurse practitioner, will join the clinic. I'll oversee the business matters as the owner, but those are going to be the clinicians there.
"Huff worked for Summit for quite a long time. …When we sat down together and talked, this was kind of like a dream come true, to have a clinic that basically focuses on the patient and has a better rapport of patient care. That's what we're all about."
Call explained that nurse practitioners have the ability to prescribe almost everything — and in Arizona, they're allowed to be standalone, so they don't need a supervising physician above them. Nurse practitioners have clinical decision-making powers to do quite a bit; this factors well with Call's purpose in opening the clinic.
"The clinic will be a hybrid clinic," Call said. "Our plan is to make some expanded services. We want to be able to take scheduled appointments, because there's such a need here for that. But we also want to maintain the walk-in ability."
Call's emphasis is on personal healthcare, and the clinic's staff are pleased to support the mission. "My company is about treating people like people and not numbers. That fit really well with Ellen and Wayne and myself in starting this clinic. It's just going to preserve better health care for our community. Wayne Hardy is excited to continue his legacy of his practice through my business name. Ellen Huff is excited to bring back the individualized care as well, so it's a win for everybody."
Call's Community pharmacy is going to stay where it is for now. Call said, "Eventually, my dream would be that we can take Call's Community Pharmacy and Call's Community Clinic, combine them under the same roof, and expand our healthcare services; that's down the road right now."
Call held a soft opening for the clinic on Jan. 2; he anticipates the official grand opening will be later in January. The clinic is located at 815 Main Street, suite D, in Taylor. Their new hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and Fridays 8 a.m. to noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.