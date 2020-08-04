SNOWFLAKE — Following social distancing guidelines, the Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce had this year’s Pioneer Days Arts and Crafts Show and Car Show at Frederickson Park in Snowflake.
The Arts & Crafts Show, held July 24 and 25, included a wide variety of arts and crafts vendors as well as food vendors.
The Pioneer Days Car Show, held July 25, had 70 entries ranging from 1929 to 2017. Local Snowflake resident Ric Ashby was thrilled to learn he was the Best of Show winner for his 1968 Chevrolet Camero. He also took first place in the Cameros and Firebirds entry class.
The public’s choice for Best of Show was Jamie Esperson’s 1990 Nissan 300 ZX, which also won first place in the Foreign Makes entry class. Jamie is from Gilbert.
Overcast skies kept temps cooler for an enjoyable experience browsing for items to buy, snacking and checking out classic cars and trucks. Event goers, vendors, and car show participants had many positive comments about the event.
Booths were spaced further apart, signage was in place in reference to COVID-19 guidelines. Hand sanitizer was provided to the public at booths along with hand wash stations.
(1) comment
Thank you Snowflake Chamber of commerce and everyone who put on this event, it was a blast!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.