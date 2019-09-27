SNOWFLAKE — On Sept. 10 at about 4:51 p.m., Snowflake-Taylor Police Department received a call through 911 regarding a person coming into the bank and holding up one of the tellers for cash. The suspect did not brandish a weapon or threaten the use of violence. The suspect was described as 5’10” tall wearing a white painters mask, sunglasses, a camouflage hoodie and blue jeans. The subject fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
The Snowflake-Taylor Police Department is currently working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding this incident and the investigation is ongoing. We would like to remind everyone that Wells Fargo is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of the suspect in this case. If you have any information, please do not hesitate to contact the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department. Anonymous tips can also be given through the WeTip hotline. Information is listed below.
The Snowflake-Taylor Police Department would like to thank the FBI and the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance during the response and subsequent ongoing investigation. These partnerships allow us to utilize our resources appropriately and gain access to far greater resources which result in more thorough and quicker criminal investigations.
The Snowflake-Taylor PD will continue to release information as it becomes available.
