The rules for picking up a package on Saturday is changing in Snowflake.
“We have always tried to help our small communities”, according to Carri Anzinger, Snowflake postal worker. “However, we recently had an incident. I can’t go into it, but we had to put an immediate stop to handing over packages on Saturday, through the french door. Its for safety reasons. This is actually one of the only offices on this mountain that did that.”
The lobby is closed on Saturdays, but if there was a package pick up notice in your Snowflake Post Office Box, you could go to the french door before 11 a.m., ring the buzzer and a postal employee would open the door and give you your package. Anzinger said they were never supposed to do that, it was just a courtesy that was done, adding, “this is how I tell people how to look to at it, if the bank is closed, but you need to make a deposit, do they let you in, just because they’re in there? Well, no.”
Anzinger came to work at the Snowflake Post Office, transferring from the St. John’s post office.
She said, “Two years ago, we did the same courtesy to our customers there. However, we had an incident. Someone wasn’t able to get a package, they thought we were inside, but we were already gone. They called consumer affairs, consumer affairs called the higher-ups, then they got in touch with the postmaster and she got reprimanded because of safety issues. The postmaster stated that you never open that door on a Saturday.”
Anzinger went on to explain that they can’t see who’s on the other side of that door until its opened, creating the safety issue. The way it’s supposed to be handled is this — “in St. John’s, for example, someone would call me on Friday and say they’re not going to be able to get in there before closing time, put my package in a locker. So that’s where it goes, in a parcel locker. Normally, most packages will fit in parcel lockers. Sometimes we do have the ones that don’t, so they would have to come in Monday through Friday. In St. John’s there were 3,500 customers and only 101 parcel lockers. So I would rotate everybody, with a chance that a personal locker would be available. But on Friday afternoons, someone would call and say they’re not going to make it before closing time. I would make sure to find a way to get it in a personal locker. But what’s happened is in the smaller communities, we’ve gotten relaxed, because everybody knows everybody. Then it took one person to do something bad to change that. No one was hurt, but it could have been worse. That’s the only reason we have rules.”
Customers may ask, “if I have a yellow card (a pick-up notice) could someone else pick up a package?”
Absolutely, as long as they have the yellow card. Can someone else pick up my mail?
Anziger said, “only if they have your key. So even if you call ahead giving permission for someone else to get your mail without a key, the answer is absolutely not. This is the reasoning — for instance, a couple shares a Post Office box, but now they are separated. One wants that income tax check or divorce papers and doesn’t want the other to get it, so they’ll call and say they forgot their key, can I pick up the mail? The answer is again, absolutely not. It’s a firing offense to hand mail over the counter. In addition, both of their names need to be on the box, but then they still can’t get the mail if they forgot their key.”
Anzinger said if you don’t have a key, she’ll sell you a new key, if you are the box holder, not someone that’s been added on, it has to be the person that opened the box.
“So, for example, if your daughter was added on and came in and said her Mom lost the keys and told her to buy another key, it won’t happen,” she said.
In all sincerity Anzinger said, “I feel bad, but it’s the way the world is now, it’s identity stuff. So, if someone loses their key, but they are not the box holder, we will put your mail on hold. You would not believe how people will try to get into other people’s boxes. I never knew it till I went to work for the post office. I suggest to box holders to buy a third key, just in case. We look it up to make sure you are the box holder. There’s just rules and it protects the rest of us. My job, at the end of the day, is to make sure everybody in the building goes home safely.”
