Youth ages 10 to 14 years old are invited to participate in the Junior Leadership Academy at Snowflake Intermediate School from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekdays June 14 through June 25. Enrollment is free and morning snacks, lunches and take-home dinners will be provided to participants.
The Academy is limited to 25 participants. The Academy offers personalized instruction with a 4-to-1 student to teacher ratio, active student involvement, and development of goal setting skills, social and life skills, community service, drug prevention awareness, oral and written communication, academic skill development, and decision making challenge exercises.
Interagency collaboration and community support are integral to program success. Locally designed and implemented by professional educators, the program is supported through funding or in-kind services provided by several Navajo county agencies.
Participants will visit Navajo County Court House in Holbrook, attend Drug Court, have an audience with Superior Court judges, tour the jail, visit and interview senior residents at Mountain Care of Snowflake Assisted Living Center, and attend numerous indoor and outdoor activities based at the Snowflake Intermediate School.
Parents or guardians are invited to participate in the drug prevention awareness programs with their child and lunch will be provided. The morning session will feature various community agencies. Presenters will provide awareness and drug prevention information and strategies to avoid the pitfalls of peer pressure.
For details, call program director Stefanie Carroll at 928-243-7550.
