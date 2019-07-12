SNOWFLAKE – Taking advantage of the Town of Taylor’s Open Meeting Law Training on June 6, Snowflake Town Manager Brian Richards and Town Clerk Katie Melser reviewed several sections of the training with the Snowflake Council at their July 2 meeting.
Richards told the town council that since Taylor violated Open Meeting Law and had to have training, he and Katie attended the training to ensure Snowflake was to doing things correctly, and because certain areas of the law can be confusing.
The Office of the Arizona Attorney General’s findings that the Town of Taylor violated three of four issues outlined in a complaint filed by Alice Franco in January. As a result of the violations, all Taylor council members and pertinent employees were required to attend an open meeting law training. The Town, according to Town Manager Gus Lundberg, did not agree with the determination, but opted to do the training rather than the alternative which was litigation.
Richards pointed out three areas that Snowflake needed to change or better understand. The first area he addressed was the Call to the Public, regarding the agenda.
“It is a little different than before,” said Richards. “You (councilors)cannot discuss anything on the agenda. It is kind of confusing. The League and the AG (attorney general) say it is the time the public talks about things on the agenda. It is the League’s best practice. Otherwise, (if someone speaks about the agenda at another time) it opens it up to a public hearing. Here (at the call to the public) you can control the public. It is a three minute limit. It is the time to say things about the agenda.”
“Another problem,” continued Richards, “(if) you let people talk (during the agenda item), then you have to let everyone talk who wants to. If it is 50 people, you let 50 talk. The Call to the Public limits that.”
In an attempt to further clarify Richards’ comments regarding the Call to the Public, the Independent reached out to Richards, who was out of the country. In a text, he asked that Melser, who also attended the training at Taylor, respond to the question. In an email, Melser wrote, “Call to the public, the public can talk about anything, even agenda items, and maybe even especially agenda items because unless someone from the public is listed on the agenda for a specific item we can’t let them speak, or if we do, we have to allow everyone that wishes to speak to do so. We are trying to avoid allowing everyone to speak in order to keep the meetings orderly and as brief as possible.”
The next issue Richards pointed out related to a quorum. “A quorum is four,” said Richards.
“If a meeting is not agendized, you can only talk (about it) in a business meeting,” stated Richards. “A splintering forum is if you talk to four — even though you only talk to two — and if they talk to another, that is a quorum. You (the council) can ask me questions if you want, but as best practice you cannot talk about things on the agenda together, and not (about items on the agenda) after the meeting.”
Richards also stated that communication is text, email, voice and face-to-face.
The final issue Richards brought up was regarding the council member reports which are usually addressed as the last item on the agenda. “You can’t ask questions,” said Richards. “That is discussing; just report on current events.”
Melser added, “If you are going to a chamber dinner, you can tell (about that), but you cannot ask who is going.”
“You can do that through staff,” stated Richards. “If it is not on the agenda, you cannot discuss it. The AG has their own interpretation.”
Town Attorney Bob Hall told the council they need to keep in mind the relationships. “You can talk to me at any time and it is a privileged communication,” said Hall. “Talk with staff; the purpose of staff is not to create political discussion, just to give you information. Council reports are your opportunity to report on events you serve on or participate in.”
Richards wrapped the discussion up by saying, “Just be diligent and do what we are supposed to do.”
Sanctions for the violation of the open meeting law vary, depending on the findings of the Attorney General.
The Town of Taylor, for example, because they had no other violations, were only required to have an Open Meeting Law training.
An entity or individual could have civil penalties levied against them of up to $500 for each violation, plus attorney’s fees and court injunctions against the offending public body or public official. If the matter winds up in court and the court finds that a public officer, which includes elected and appointed officials of a city or town, intentionally violated the Law, the court may remove the officer from office and assess him or her personally with the attorney’s fee award.
