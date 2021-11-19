On oct. 28, The Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce held their monster bash awards banquet and auction at the Our Lady of the Snow building.

The event combined a chamber fundraiser with a presentation of business awards for 2021, including dinner. Attendees enjoyed participating in the live auction as well as the Chinese auction.

Chainsaw raffle tickets were also sold.

The lucky winner was Wyatt Hatch. Costumes were encouraged. Best costume prizes were given to Reah Matyas, Mason Martin, and the Perkatory (best business group).

The chamber business award winners for 2021 are:

· Non-profit of the year: Silver Creek FFA alumni and supporters

· Small business of the year: White Mountain Tees

· Medium business of the year: The Perkatory

· Large business of the year: Ace Hardware Snowflake

· Business woman of the year: Becca Martin, The Perkatory

· Business man of the year: Garett Larson, Larson Waste

