Police
• May 28 — Snowflake-Taylor Police arrested Shaun McManus, 26, of Boulder City, Nevada, charged with auto theft and shoplifting.
• May 29 — Police on North Main Street arrested Jesse J. Williams, 20, of Lakeside, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for possession of dangerous drugs.
• May 30 — Police on West Snowflake Boulevard arrested Brian Delger, 41, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related criminal damage.
• June 20 — Police at the Snowflake Rodeo Grounds in Snowflake arrested James Brown, 50, of Snowflake, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.