SNOWFLAKE — A police officer answering a call of a man with a knife trying to get into a homeowners garage near the municipal golf course at 900 N.W. Country Club Dr. the morning of Thursday, June 4 ended up with his patrol car hanging precariously on telephone pole securing cables.
The officer driving the patrol vehicle was uninjured. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is looking into the circumstances of the incident.
Kimberly Willis with the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department said it was just a case of the officer not being familiar with the roads near the golf course and that he spun out in gravel and ended up on the cables.
She said there had been calls Thursday morning of a man who looked like he was somehow impaired either on or near the golf course and asking police to look into it.
That is when the first officer responded and ended up on the telephone cables.
Other officers made it to the home where they encountered the suspect who was combative and wielding a rock while charging officers.
Snowflake-Taylor Police Lt. Ortiz fought with the man and managed to take him into custody with the help of fellow officers on the scene without anyone being injured.
The as yet unidentified suspect was en route to the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook by 9:30 a.m.
While a burglary call is nothing to make light of, Snowflake-Taylor Police had enough of a sense of humor to poke fun at themselves to a small degree on this one on their Facebook page.
“Well … not exactly the way you want to start off the day!!”, their post said alongside a couple photos of the patrol car on the cables.
The post offers a little explanation of what and why it happened closing with, “Have a great and safe day out there. We sure hope ours gets better, while realizing things could have ended up much worse!!”
