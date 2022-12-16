The Taylor Town Council held its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 1.
In a draft of the meeting minutes, Mayor David Smith gave recognition to Snowflake High School’s girls volleyball team for winning its first 3A state championship.
The Lobos took down the Crusaders of Phoenix Northwest Christian, in November.
In the discussion/action portion of the meeting, Smith, who decided not to run in the recent election, gave his farewell remarks as mayor.
The administration of oath of office to council members-elect Bill Baldwin, Jason Brubaker, Sherry Cosper Duke and Lynn Dewitt was conducted by Judge Fred Peterson. The council was then tasked to consider nominations to fill the position of mayor and approve the appointment.
Town manager Gus Lundberg and Councilman Bill Baldwin nominated Councilman Shawn Palmer, who stated that if he is chosen as mayor, he would do his best for the town of Taylor.
The council then discussed the nomination. Councilman Hancock nominated Brubaker and the council also discussed the nomination.
Brubaker said he is willing to serve as mayor. Councilwoman Cosper Duke said “either individual would be a good mayor.”
A call for votes was taken on the nominations of councilman Palmer for mayor. The vote resulted in four council members voting in favor, with three choosing to abstain with Palmer being appointed to the office of mayor.
The next decision to be voted on, was to consider nominations to fill position of vice mayor and to approve appointment. Palmer nominated Brubaker.
A call for votes was taken on the nomination of Brubaker for vice mayor, with all voting in favor. Brubaker was appointed to the office of vice-mayor.
Next up was a discussion and action regarding the dog park. Lundberg stated that the area designated as a dog park has not gone as planned.
Richard Troutman recommended that the dog park be reverted to a park adding that those using the park are not picking up after their pets and town staff are having to clean the area.
Brubaker asked if bags are provided for users to pick up after their pets and Troutman replied yes, all the parks have bags available.
A motion was made by Hancock to dismantle the dog park. The motion carried 6-0.
The cancellation of an intergovernmental agreement with the state of Arizona for mobile home inspections was then discussed.
Allen Davis, Planning and Zoning administrator, explained that through an IGA with the state, town staff has been providing inspections for installation of mobile homes.
The state has changed requirements for reporting inspections and setting homes.
Allen detailed that recently he issued a permit for a mobile home and after the permit was issued, the state changed the requirement for piers and pads.
The state now requires permanent and fixed to the lot. With the change, Allen recommends the town handle inspections for skirting and town requirements and let the state handle its requirements.
Allen said “the town can terminate the IGA with a ‘30 days’ notice.’ ”
Brubaker asked for the definition of a mobile home and Allen replied that single or double-wide are termed the same. Allen added that the state requirement is going to be more costly to the property owner.
Lundberg added that the town cannot opt out of issuing permits but can cancel the IGA for inspections.
A motion to cancel the IGA with the state of Arizona for mobile home inspections was seconded and carried 6-0.
Lastly, Lundberg then let the council know that bid requests are out for road repair of Pinedale, Indian Village, Hereford and Papermill roads.
Town meetings notices and agendas are posted in the Taylor post office at 25 S. Main St., the Taylor Town Hall, and on the town of Taylor website at www.tayloraz.org.
