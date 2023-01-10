Why are Future Farmers of America and Agriculture important to me? It’s simply because I want the best for our animals, plants, forests, farm lands, wildlife and our world. Being a part of the FFA organization, and learning all that I can about Agriculture will allow me to make a positive difference in this world. I have a passion for living things and I don't want to see them slowly disappear. I want them to continue to be an important part of our communities for generations to come.

Since both of these things are so important to me, I want to do my part to help our world by educating people to have a better understanding of FFA and Agriculture and what it truly means. Some people don’t seem to know the true meaning behind FFA and the study of Agriculture. Most people think that it’s just farming and making people into farmers. While it does teach us how to plant and fertilize and take care of land so we can have crops, there is so much more to the program.

