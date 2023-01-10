Why are Future Farmers of America and Agriculture important to me? It’s simply because I want the best for our animals, plants, forests, farm lands, wildlife and our world. Being a part of the FFA organization, and learning all that I can about Agriculture will allow me to make a positive difference in this world. I have a passion for living things and I don't want to see them slowly disappear. I want them to continue to be an important part of our communities for generations to come.
Since both of these things are so important to me, I want to do my part to help our world by educating people to have a better understanding of FFA and Agriculture and what it truly means. Some people don’t seem to know the true meaning behind FFA and the study of Agriculture. Most people think that it’s just farming and making people into farmers. While it does teach us how to plant and fertilize and take care of land so we can have crops, there is so much more to the program.
I love the leadership opportunities it gives me. I love making friends with other people that enjoy the same things that I do. I have also learned a lot about the global technology and production techniques that are happening in the United States of America.
Being a part of the agricultural community is such an amazing and important thing. For me I'm proud to say I'm involved with multiple agriculture activities. My main way I'm a part of agriculture is that I have horses. Currently we have 5 horses, and two on the way! I enjoy spending time with them, riding them, and training our new colts. Our horses provide us with fertilization, transportation, and even food (if desperately needed — but I don’t ever intend to go there). My family uses them for not just pleasure riding but for actual work. We ranch on them and rodeo.
As with myself I want to learn as much knowledge as I can about agriculture so I can continue to use the things I learn throughout my life. Not only do I want as much knowledge as I can receive about agriculture, I also want to gain more skills in public speaking and more leadership skills. Being in FFA provides me with a lot of opportunities to develop those skills. For a long time, I've had a fear of public speaking. However, with the practice I am getting in my class, I have seen myself progress and improve. I feel like I am getting a lot better at public speaking.
I want to be more involved with leadership activities and help others be excited about coming to more FFA activities and feel included as well. I want to become more of a leader and I am willing to learn as much as my brain could possibly hold.
In FFA, we get to do projects with plants and animals, so it is a lot of fun and very interesting. I’m also learning a lot about working together on a team, how to be a leader, and how to prepare for my life. It helps you get a better education in agriculture with scholarships, and better college options.
The FFA colors are very important in their own way. The National Blue color is taken from our flag — to represent the country that we love. When we put on these FFA jackets we should remember our standards and never forget the people that have died for us to be free and to protect that flag. Our FFA jackets show leadership, commitment, teamwork, collaboration, confidence, and fearlessness.
The American Flag is extremely important to me because not only does it represent our freedom, it represents all the soldiers that have fought for our country to make it and keep it free. We are the only country in the world with the freedoms we have. Some people today don't realize how lucky and blessed they are to live in this free county. Some people don't give respect to our veterans nor to our amazing country we live in.
So the National blue in our FFA jackets holds a very important role to me as I know that I'm one very lucky person to live in the United States of America, and I will wear that jacket proudly.
When people say corn gold, they probably don't realize that that's one of the most important colors in the world. That represents the golden color of ripe corn that is all ready to be harvested to feed families across the country. The golden color represents the crops that the farmers have spent countless hours raising and making sure us Americans have food on our tables.
Corn is just one of the many things farmers provide for us. Most everything that you see in grocery stores is provided by farmers. From every vegetable or fruit you see, meat, cheese, bread, clothes, etc. That all comes from farmers around the United States that you and I depend on.
When we put on our FFA jackets we should remember our standards and what we are representing. We should never forget the people that have worked hard to make our country what it is today. Farmers have sleepless nights, just to keep Americans happy, and we owe them our appreciation. Wearing our jacket honors their hard work. Our FFA jackets also show leadership, commitment, teamwork, collaboration, confidence, and fearlessness.
I think that I deserve this jacket because FFA and Agriculture are very important to me, and I have loved taking care of animals since I was very young, and I love everything that FFA stands for. For as long as I can remember I've always had some kind of animal, or have enjoyed growing some kind of plant. Starting in 2nd grade, I used to muck stalls in exchange for horseback riding lessons, and I helped our neighbor with planting and harvesting their garden.
Currently I'm involved with and have been involved with more of the equine part of agriculture. I have 3 dogs currently. I have also had pigs and chickens. I've been doing rodeos since August 2020. I barrel race, pole bend, and goat tie. My sister and I go out as much as we can to our uncle's ranch and help him gather cattle, branding them, deworming, giving vaccines, and castrating if needed.
I do all of these things because I have a passion for rodeo and ranching. I love to be a part of all of them and push myself to the best of my abilities. I'm determined to do something when it is important to me, and being involved in FFA and Agriculture is very important to me. I’ll push myself to the best of my abilities to be a part of it and learn from it.
After learning about the things in Agriculture that have deteriorated, I want to help as much as I possibly can to improve and help American Agriculture. I want to become the best leader I can be, and someone that is easy to work with. I want to get other students involved in FFA and Agriculture activities, and make them feel excited to be part of something so important. I really want to make a difference in this world, and I know that one way I can do that is by he being a part of FFA and Agriculture and learning as much as I possibly can through my years of high school and college.
So I believe that I deserve the FFA jacket because I'm willing to learn and be as involved as I can in FFA and Agriculture. Agriculture is so important to me and I want to be involved with it for the rest of my life. Whether it's staying involved in the equine aspect of it or just have one animal. FFA and Agriculture play a huge role in my life and I never want that to change. I believe in American agriculture.
