Records set right and left: A succession of late-winter storms filled Arizona reservoirs, challenged snowfall records, and banished the drought.
But it looks like spring may show up after all, perhaps in the form of a rare super bloom of wildflowers.
The gray skies, a chance of rain and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s persisted through this week and should continue into next week. Forecasters, however, say the jet stream has finally shifted into a more normal position and could end the chain of big storms that broke snowfall records in many areas of the state.
Sunrise Park Resort reported an 86-inch base earlier this week, with 205 inches of snow for the season.
In the meantime, the wet winter filled reservoirs on the Salt, Gila and Verde watersheds.
Roosevelt Lake swelled to 86% full this week and will likely go higher as the runoff season continues. Salt River Project reservoirs on the Salt and Verde rivers are now 87% full, compared to 72% at this time a year ago.
Streams continue to gush
Earlier this week, the Salt River was booming along at 268% of its normal rate, Tonto Creek at 739% of normal, and the Verde River at 374% of normal. That all added up to a flow into Roosevelt of 6,350 cubic feet per second — nearly four times normal.
The C.C. Cragin Reservoir on the Rim, which supplies Payson with some 3,000 acre-feet of water annually, was 67% full with the runoff season continuing. The reservoir now holds 10,000 acre-feet.
The Salt River near Roosevelt was flowing at 2,355 cubic feet per second, The White River near Fort Apache at 266 cfs, Carrizo Creek near Show Low at 114 cfs, the Black River at Point of Pines at 546 cfs, Tonto Creek at 1,000 cfs and the Verde River above Horseshoe Dam at 2,522 cfs.
So much water was rushing into SRP’s reservoirs that the utility company began releasing water from Bartlett Dam, flooding downstream crossings in Phoenix. Most of that water will end up in the Valley’s dwindling water table. The SRP reservoirs gather the drainage from a 13,000-square-mile watershed to slake the thirst of 2 million customers. SRP reports that the Salt and Verde watersheds haven’t gotten this much snow in 30 years.
SRP hasn’t released overflow water from Bartlett since 2019 and likely will end up releasing 10,000 acre feet, or roughly 3 billion gallons. That’s enough to support 30,000 households for a year.
SRP is considering teaming up with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to spend $1 billion raising the height of the Bartlett Dam to increase the reservoir’s capacity. Silt has reduced the capacity of the dam by 45,000 acre-feet since World War II.
It’s unclear whether the wet winter across much of the West also will ease the water shortage on the Colorado River, where Lake Mead and Lake Powell have dwindled to about 25% of their capacity. The Bureau of Reclamation has warned it may have to drastically limit releases from those reservoirs this year and next, which could cost Arizona nearly a third of the water it normally uses. That move could hasten the decline of groundwater supplies throughout the state.
Flagstaff this year has gotten 143 inches of snow, its most since 1978-79. The North Rim of the Grand Canyon has gotten 205 inches compared to 126 inches in a normal year. McNary recorded 85.6 inches compared to a long-term normal of 66 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
In February, Payson got 6.7 inches, compared to the 4.9-inch normal measure. But Show Low got 24½ inches compared to 3.8 inches in a normal year.
