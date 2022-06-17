Oops.
We messed up big time.
We built a whole state on the promise of more water than we can deliver.
And that’s not even counting the possibility that climate scientists are right – and global warming will make things much worse.
A series of new studies and a still-worsening, 22-year-long megadrought have scrambled the assumptions of farmers, city planners and proud owners of bright green lawns.
This week, US Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton told Congress that the seven states on the Colorado River will have to cut consumption by 14% to 28% to save perhaps 4 million acre-feet of water to prevent Lake Mead and Lake Powell from falling to critically low levels. A large share of that cut will likely fall on Arizona.
We should have seen this coming.
Turns out, reconstructions of past droughts suggest Arizona’s much more likely to suffer decades-long droughts – with rainfall averaging more than 80% below the long-term average.
Worse yet, seven western states divided up the flow of the Colorado River during one of the wettest periods in centuries.
For instance, a new estimate of annual rainfall going back a stunning 2,000 years has uncovered a new megadrought even worse than current conditions. The two-decade dry spell in the 2nd Century produced just 68% of the average flow on the Colorado River. It displaces the current 22-year drought’s standing as the worst on record. We’ve averaged 84% of the average flow on the Colorado for the past 22 years, according to the study by researchers from the University of Arizona and the Bureau of Reclamation published in Geophysical Research Letters. The 2,000-year rainfall estimates were based on sediment cores in caves, lakes and other sources – since tree ring data takes you back only about 1,200 years.
Climate scientists say the current drought’s much worse because of the rise in average temperatures globally driven by heat trapping pollutants like carbon dioxide and methane. Several studies suggested that without the impact of global warming it would qualify as just a middling dry spell – and not a looming climate disaster. One recent study suggested that human-driven global warming accounted for 40% of the soil dryness in the current drought. The heat dries out the soil, which means the soil and the trees suck up much more of the reduced rainfall and snow pack – reducing runoff for dwindling reservoirs and downstream water users.
But wait: It gets worse.
Through sheer bad luck, we built the big dams on the Colorado River and divided up the Colorado River among seven states during an epic wet period that lasted for decades, according to a study published in Nature Climate Change.
So we way over-estimated average rainfall – and way over-estimated just how bad it can get.
For starters, the period between 1700 and 1900 proved blessedly free of megadroughts, like the one that’s got us in its grip right now. Moreover, the 150-year period before the current megadrought started in 2001 ranks as the wettest string in the past 2,000 years – giving planners a completely unrealistic view of the potential for drought and the reliability of the water supply.
And mind you – that’s not taking the potential impact of climate change into account at all.
Lake Mead and Lake Powell filled up quickly after work on the Glen Canyon and Hoover dams finished – and remained full for decades. The drought has almost emptied them – and its unclear whether they’ll fill up again without the abnormal conditions of the 20th century. Moreover, water use has ballooned – both for use on thirsty crops like cotton and in the big cities of the southwest. In essence, the seven states with a legal right to Colorado River were promised 15 million acre-feet per year from a river that actually delivers more like 11 million acre-feet as an annual average.
And that’s why Lake Mead and Lake Powell have dwindled to below 29% of their capacity – and there’s a very real chance in that both reservoirs will fall to “dead pool” levels – where there’s not enough water to feed through the hydropower generators in the dams and Arizona could lose its share.
Rim Country and the White Mountains aren’t in quite as dire shape as Tucson and Phoenix and most of the other rural areas in the state. Salt River Project did its own modeling study a few years back and suggested that the Salt and Verde Rivers are less vulnerable to rising temperatures than the upper Colorado River watersheds.
Arizona’s snow pack is already exposed to mild winter and early spring runoff – so the extra warming and more frequent dry winters haven’t affected runoff as much as they have on the Colorado River.
Rim Country has the C.C. Cragin Reservoir atop the Rim and a pipeline that doubled its long-term water supply. The White Mountains get more rainfall than anyplace in the state. However, even there the groundwater levels are falling and water planners are worried. Relatively slow growth compared to the state’s urban regions has probably reduce over pumping of the White Mountain water table so far.
The northern portions of Navajo and Apache Counties are already in dire shape — slipping back into severe to extreme drought. The White Mountains are in mere “moderate” drought.
Like the rest of rural Arizona, neither Rim Country nor the White Mountains are covered by a groundwater management law that regulates groundwater pumping. Elsewhere in the state, corporate farms have drilled deep wells that threaten to eventually dry up water supplies – essentially putting water out of the reach of people who can’t afford to drill a 2,500-foot-deep well.
Pine’s already getting a taste of what that looks like – with wells running dry and the water district unable to provide water for any new hookups.
The state legislature has balked at repeated attempts to allow rural counties to manage groundwater. The urban counties adopted groundwater management regulations as a condition of receiving Colorado River Water from the federal government through the Central Arizona Project. This requires developers and farmers to demonstrate a 100-year water supply before they can build.
Piecemeal, largely ineffective water rationing has begun to take hold in the region, with restrictions on things like watering lawns and landscaping in Phoenix, California and Nevada. But average water use has actually risen in many places despite the restrictions – mainly because the heat wave has increased demand.
Only Nevada so far has released water supply modeling that assumes the worst-case scenario on the Colorado River. The Southern Nevada Water Authority’s projections suggest Lake Mead could drop into “dead pool” repeatedly in the next 50 years. That means the region will lose a large share of its electrical generating capacity. It also means water would have to flow down stream through the smaller pipes below the level of the big generators – something they weren’t designed to handle.
The Bureau of Reclamation commissioner Touton testified “the challenge we’ve seen today is unlike anything we’ve seen in our history – one of immediate action.”
The Bureau has already released an extra 500,000 acre feet from Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Utah and held back an extra 500,000 acre feet in Lake Powell to avoid reaching “dead pool” levels. But this just transfers the critical problem downstream to Mead.
Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke in a statement issued after the hearing said Touton’s comments “should remove any doubt that the Colorado River states and our federal partner have a duty to take immediate action — no matter how painful — to protect the system from crashing.”
Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona warned that the Central Arizona Project would be first in line to absorb all the cuts before any other Lower Basin states lose any water.
“If our state absorbed this two-to-four million acre-foot loss, it would wipe out water deliveries to cities, tribes and farms, to Phoenix and Tucson,” said Kelly.
Lower Basin states have been accepting reduced deliveries since 2014. Without those cuts, Lake Mead would be 70 feet lower. But runoff continues to fall below projections, creating an ever more serious shortfall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.