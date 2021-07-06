Monthly Information Package
Social Security Column
Check the STATUS OF Your Social Security Benefits CLAIM Online
If you applied for Social Security benefits, or have a pending reconsideration or hearing request, you can check the status online using your free personal my Social Security account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to see the following information about your claim:
Date of filing.
Current claim location.
Scheduled hearing date and time.
Re-entry numbers for incomplete applications.
Servicing office location.
Publications of interest, depending on the claim and current step in the process.
Use your personal my Social Security account to check the status of your application or appeal at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
If you have questions about retirement, disability, Medicare, or survivors benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income, visit our webpage at www.ssa.gov/benefits.
Social Security Column
social security and protecting elders from scams
By Jack Burns
Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in AZ
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is on June 15. On this day, and throughout the month, communities, seniors, caregivers, governments, organizations, and the private sector unite to prevent the mistreatment of and violence against older people.
Social Security imposter scams are widespread across the United States. Scammers use sophisticated tactics to deceive you into providing sensitive information or money. They target everyone – even the elderly – and their tactics continue to evolve.
Most recently, Social Security’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) has received reports of phone scammers creating fake versions of the identification badges most Federal employees use to gain access to Federal buildings. The scammers may text or email photos of the fake badges to convince potential victims of their legitimacy. These badges use government symbols, words, and even names and photos of real people, which are available on government websites or through internet searches.
• If you receive a suspicious letter, text, email, or call, hang up or do not respond. You should know how to identify when it’s really Social Security. We will NEVER:
• Text or email images of an employee’s official government identification.
• Suspend your Social Security number.
• Threaten you with arrest or other legal action unless you immediately pay a fine or fee.
• Require payment by retail gift card, wire transfer, internet currency, or cash by mail.
• Promise a benefit increase or other assistance in exchange for payment.
• Send official letters or reports containing your personal information via email.
• We only send text messages if you have opted in to receive texts from us and only in limited situations, including the following:
• When you have subscribed to receive updates and notifications by text.
• As part of our enhanced security when accessing your personal my Social Security account.
If you owe money to us, we will mail you a letter with payment options and appeal rights.
We encourage you to report suspected Social Security imposter scams — and other Social Security fraud — to the OIG website at oig.ssa.gov. You may read our previous Social Security fraud advisories at oig.ssa.gov/newsroom/news-release. Please share this information with your friends and family to help spread awareness about Social Security imposter scams.
Social Security Column
Choose a Representative Payee for Social Security to Consider Before You May Need One
By Jack Burns
Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in AZ
The future is uncertain. Our Advance Designation program allows you to pre-select a trusted individual if a time comes when you need a representative payee to help manage your money. Advance Designation enables you to identify up to three people, in priority order, whom you would like to serve as your potential representative payee. We recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of our Advanced Designation program. Since its launch in March 2020, more than one million eligible individuals have opted to participate.
You may choose an Advance Designation if you are capable of making your own decisions and are:
An adult or emancipated minor applying for benefits and do not have a representative payee.
An adult or emancipated minor beneficiary/recipient and do not have a representative payee.
You can submit your Advance Designation information when you:
File a claim for benefits online.
Use the application available in your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
Call us by telephone at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).
In the event that you can no longer make your own decisions, you and your family will have peace of mind knowing you already chose someone you trust to manage your benefits. We have updated our Frequently Asked Questions to answer any questions you may have about Advance Designation at www.ssa.gov/faq under “Other Topics.” You may also find more information about representative payees on our blog at blog.ssa.gov.
Social Security Column
TAKE CARE OF YOUR social security BUSINESS online
By Jack Burns
Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in AZ
Have you ever thought you might need to visit a Social Security office? Chances are you do not. You can probably conduct your business with us without even leaving your home. Our online services page at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices provides you a wide variety of self-service options you can use on your phone, tablet, or computer. You can even apply for retirement, disability, or Medicare online.
With a personal my Social Security account, you can:
Get your Social Security Statement.
Request a replacement Social Security card, in most states and the District of Columbia.
Appeal a decision.
Find out if you qualify for benefits.
Do you receive Social Security benefits or Medicare? If so, you can create or log in to your personal my Social Security account to:
Get your benefit verification letter for Social Security, Medicare, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
Check your information and benefit amount.
Change your address and telephone number.
Start or change your direct deposit.
Request a replacement Medicare card.
Get a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S for tax season.
Report your wages if you work and receive disability benefits or SSI.
Create a personal my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to take advantage of these easy-to-use features. Also, share our online services page with family and friends who need this important information.
Social Security Column
Eligibility for Spouse’s benefits
By Jack Burns
Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in AZ
Social Security helps you secure today and tomorrow with financial benefits, information, and tools that support you throughout life’s journey. If you don’t have enough Social Security credits to qualify for benefits on your own record, you may be able to receive benefits on your spouse’s record.
To qualify for spouse’s benefits, you must be one of the following:
62 years of age or older.
Any age and have in your care a child who is younger than age 16 or who is disabled and entitled to receive benefits on your spouse’s record.
Your full spouse’s benefit could be up to one-half the amount your spouse is entitled to receive at their full retirement age. If you choose to receive your spouse’s benefits before you reach full retirement age, you will get a permanently reduced benefit. If you wait until you reach full retirement age to receive benefits, you’ll receive your full spouse’s benefit amount, which is up to half the amount your spouse can receive. You’ll also get your full spouse’s benefit if you are under full retirement age, but care for a child and one of the following applies:
• The child is younger than age 16.
• The child has a disability and is entitled to receive benefits on your spouse’s record.
If you’re eligible to receive retirement benefits on your own record, we will pay that amount first. If your benefits as a spouse are higher than your own retirement benefits, you will get a combination of benefits that equal the higher spouse benefit. For example, Sandy qualifies for a retirement benefit of $1,000 and a spouse’s benefit of $1,250. At her full retirement age, she will receive her own $1,000 retirement benefit. We will add $250 from her spouse’s benefit, for a total of $1,250.
Want to apply for either your or your spouse’s benefits? Are you at least 61 years and nine months old? If you answered yes to both, visit www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement to get started today.
Are you divorced from a marriage that lasted at least 10 years? You may be able to get benefits on your former spouse’s record. You can find out more by visiting www.ssa.gov/planners/retire/divspouse.html for more information.
Social Security Column
three ways to achieve independence with social security
By Jack Burns
Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in AZ
Celebrating our nation’s independence every year on July 4 is a point of joy and pride. For more than 85 years, our programs have helped provide financial independence to millions of hardworking people. We have three useful online tools to help you achieve the financial independence you deserve in retirement.
• my Social Security – You’re in control with the many services available online through my Social Security. Creating a secure account will help you conduct Social Security business from home or on the go. With your personal my Social Security account, you can:
• Request a replacement Social Security card (in one of the 45 eligible states and the District of Columbia).
• Review your earnings history.
• Get personalized retirement benefit estimates.
• Check the status of your Social Security application or appeal.
• If you already receive benefits, you can also:
• Request a replacement Social Security card (in one of the 45 eligible states and the District of Columbia).
• Get a benefit verification letter or proof of income letter.
• Set up or change your direct deposit.
• Change your address.
• Request a replacement Medicare card.
• Get a Social Security1099 form (SSA-1099).
Frequently Asked Questions – What is your full retirement age? How do you apply for Social Security retirement benefits? Do you have to pay taxes on Social Security benefits? Discover the answers to your Social Security-related questions at our Frequently Asked Questions page at www.ssa.gov/faq.
Social Security’s Official Blog – Stay informed about our latest news, retirement planning tips, and other helpful information. Our blog at blog.ssa.gov features messages direct from our Commissioner, as well as information from other experts. You can sign up to get an email each time a new blog is available so you won’t miss new postings. From the blog, you can also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, where you can watch our informational videos. Don’t forget to share these resources with your family and friends and encourage them to join us.
With so many services and helpful information available online, we are here for you when your schedule allows. Be sure to tell friends and family about all they can do with us from anywhere at www.ssa.gov.
happy birthday, medicare! what happens when you turn 65
By Jack Burns
Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in AZ
This July marks the 56th anniversary of Medicare. Did you know you can apply for Medicare online even if you are not ready to start your retirement benefits? Applying online can take less than 10 minutes. There are no forms to sign and we usually require no additional documentation. We’ll process your application and contact you if we need more information.
Knowing when to apply for Medicare is very important. You have a limited initial enrollment period to apply. If you miss the initial enrollment period, you may have to pay a higher monthly premium. If you’re eligible for Medicare at age 65, your initial enrollment period begins three months before your 65th birthday and ends three months after that birthday. Visit www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare to apply for Medicare and find other important information.
Some Medicare beneficiaries may qualify for Extra Help with their Medicare prescription drug plan costs. To qualify for Extra Help, a person must be receiving Medicare, have limited resources and income, and reside in one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia. Read our publication Understanding the Extra Help With Your Medicare Prescription Drug Plan for more information at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10508.pdf.
The official Medicare website at Medicare.gov offers many online services where you can find answers to these questions:
What does Medicare cover? www.medicare.gov/what-medicare-covers
Where do I find forms for filing a Medicare appeal? www.medicare.gov/claims-appeals/how-do-i-file-an-appeal
How can I let someone speak with Medicare on my behalf? www.medicare.gov/claims-appeals/file-an-appeal/can-someone-file-an-appeal-for-me
What do Medicare health and prescription drug plans in my area cost, and what services do they offer? www.medicare.gov/plan-compare
Which doctors, health care providers, and suppliers participate in Medicare? www.medicare.gov/forms-help-resources/find-compare-doctors-hospitals-other-providers
Where can I find out more about a Medicare prescription drug plan (Part D) and enroll? www.medicare.gov/drug-coverage-part-d/how-to-get-prescription-drug-coverage
Where can I find a Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) policy in my area? www.medicare.gov/medigap-supplemental-insurance-plans
Please share these helpful resources with friends and family today.
Social Security Column
access social security’s Retirement Benefits online
By Jack Burns
Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in AZ
Keeping you informed about our benefits and services is important to us. Preparing for retirement is one of the most significant decisions you can make and we’re here to help. A great place to start is our retirement portal at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement.
Our website has helped millions of people get ready for and apply for Social Security retirement benefits. On our site, you can:
Find the information you need, quickly and easily.
Learn about the benefits.
Be better prepared to apply for retirement benefits online.
Create your personal my Social Security account to manage your retirement benefits.
Our retirement benefits portal is easy to use, whether you are ready to learn about, apply for, or manage your retirement benefits. You’ll find the portal pleasing to the eye, informative, and optimized for mobile devices.
Visit our retirement benefits portal today at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement to “Learn,” “Apply,” and “Manage” your retirement benefits. While you’re there, subscribe to receive retirement information and updates.
Social Security Column
social security lets you change your direct deposit information online
By Jack Burns
Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in AZ
The most convenient way to change your direct deposit information with us is by creating a my Social Security account online at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Once you create your account, you can update your bank information from anywhere.
We are committed to protecting your personal information, so we take steps to verify who you are. If you already have an account, we verified your identity when you created your personal my Social Security account. If you can’t remember your username or password, don’t worry. At the sign-in screen select Forgot Username or Forgot Password and follow the simple but secure steps to reset them.
When you are ready to change your direct deposit, we highly recommend that you do not close your old bank account until you have seen your Social Security deposit show up in the new bank account.
We always strive to put you in control by providing the best experience and service no matter where or how you decide to do business with us. Remember, you can do much of your business with us online at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices.
Social Security Column
what did you EARN at your first job? social security can tell you
By Jack Burns
Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in AZ
Ever wonder what you earned the year you worked your first job? Or perhaps any other year you worked? We can tell you. Your earnings history is a record of your progress toward your future Social Security benefits. We keep track of your earnings so we can pay you the benefits you’ve earned over your lifetime. This is why reviewing your Social Security earnings record is so important.
While it’s your employer’s responsibility to provide accurate earnings information to us, you should still review your earnings history and inform us of any errors or omissions. This is so you get credit for the contributions you’ve made through payroll taxes. You’re the only person who can look at your lifetime earnings record and verify that it’s complete and correct. If an employer didn’t properly report even just one year of your earnings to us, your future benefit payments could be less than they should be. Over the course of a lifetime, that could cost you tens of thousands of dollars in retirement or other benefits to which you are entitled. It’s important to identify and report errors as soon as possible. As time passes, you may no longer have easy access to past tax documents. Also, some employers may no longer exist or be able to provide past payroll information.
The easiest way to verify your earnings record is to visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount and set up or sign in to your personal my Social Security account. You should review each year of listed earnings carefully and confirm them using your own records, such as W-2s and tax returns. Keep in mind that earnings from this year and last year may not be listed yet.
You can find out how to correct your Social Security earnings record by reading our publication How to Correct Your Social Security Earnings Record at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10081.pdf.
Let your friends and family know they can access important information like this any time at www.ssa.gov and do much of their business with us online.
