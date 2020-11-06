Social Security Administration is making it easier for people who receive Social Security disability benefits or Supplemental Security Income payments to submit their Disability Update Report — SSA Form 455 online. This form is completed periodically by some beneficiaries for their Continuing Disability Review (CDR). The law requires us to complete a CDR to determine if a beneficiary still has a disabling condition.
In addition to completing the form online, beneficiaries can still submit it by mail or over the phone with a representative by calling our customer service number at 800-772-1213.
The notices sent to beneficiaries this month explain that the online option is coming soon. Future mailed notices will provide information about the option to submit the form online.
