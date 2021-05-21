The past year has been difficult for everyone, including educators and their students. Our nation’s teachers have adapted, pivoted, and provided for their students in ways they had never imagined possible. This year, we celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week from May 2 through May 8, and honor all educators who prepare our children for the future.
We know that well-informed instructors can have a powerful and positive influence on their students. That’s why we created an Educator Toolkit. It’s a shareable online resource for teachers to engage students and educate them on Social Security. The toolkit includes:
Lesson plans with objectives.
Infographics and handouts for each lesson plan.
Links to Social Security web pages.
Talking points.
Quiz questions and answers.
You can access the toolkit at www.ssa.gov/thirdparty/educators.html.
We value and welcome the efforts all teachers make to educate America’s young people. We want to help spark discussion with students about Social Security. Please share our toolkit with the educators in your communities, today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.