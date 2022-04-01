On April 15, 1870, the new Department of Arizona was created by the military. It was a development that the citizens of Arizona expected would enable the military to stop the attacks by hostile Apaches that had been occurring all over the southeastern part of the territory.
On May 3, 1870, Gen. George Stoneman was appointed commander. He had served in the Civil War as a major general and was thought of as being well qualified for the position, and yet within a few months he was the most unpopular, bitterly criticized commander Arizona had ever had.
It was felt that he was not proceeding swiftly enough with the extermination of Apaches that was the only policy that was at all popular at the time with Arizonans.
Further contributing to their displeasure was the news from Gen. J.M. Schofield, commander of the Division of the Pacific of which Arizona was a part, that appropriations for the Quartermaster Department would be cut.
This would require all expenses to be greatly reduced, a portion of the troops would have to be withdrawn, posts thought to be unnecessary would be abandoned, and as many civilian employees as could be dispensed with were discharged.
In spite of these factors, the troops kept almost constantly on the move, trying to forestall attacks and pursuing and punishing marauding Apaches with vigor but only occasional success.
Many of the officers and men serving in Arizona at this time distinguished themselves for their energy, courage and resourcefulness.
Even so, by the beginning of 1871 the attacks on Stoneman and the Army reported by the local newspapers were scornful and bitter in the extreme.
In contrast to all of this, the situation in the White Mountains was totally different. Col. Green had originally come into the area on what he expected to be a punitive expedition. What he found were peaceful Apaches who were happy to see him.
They were agreeable to the establishment of a military post that they hoped would protect them from outsiders who wanted to kill them and take their land as had happened and was happening to other Apache groups throughout the Southwest.
In the spring of 1871, conditions at the newly named Camp Apache were peaceful, and even cordial, between the military and the Apache leaders known to the whites by the names Miguel, Pedro, Esketaseela and Capitan Chiquito.
The rations and other supplies that they had been promised arrived on an irregular basis due to the difficulty in suppling the isolated post, but all seemed content. In February 1871, an Aravaipa Apache leader known as Eskiminsin brought some of his people into Camp Grant.
He asked for peace and to be allowed to settle along with Aravaipa Creek upstream from the post.
The post commander, Lt. Whitman, told him that he didn’t have the authority to make such a decision but he would do what he could for them. He allowed them to camp upstream and provided rations to the obviously near starving people.
Meanwhile, bloody and destructive raids were happening near Tucson, Tubac and other parts of Arizona.
With each new attack the white settlers became even more enraged.
They had never approved of the settlement of Apaches near Camp Grant and believed, without any credible evidence, that warriors were slipping away from Camp Grant and committing these crimes and then returning to be fed and protected.
To make matters worse, Gen. Stoneman, in a meeting with three or four of the leading citizens of Tucson, told them that he had a very limited number of troops at his disposal and they were constantly in the field pursuing bad Apaches.
Since Tucson was the most populated area in the territory, they should be able to protect themselves as best they could.
Years later in 1879 William S. Oury, a leader of the Tucson citizens who took part in what was to become known as the Camp Grant Massacre, used this statement as his explanation for why “the people of Tucson were compelled in their desperation, to take matters into their own hands.”
On April 30, 1871, a mixed group of 48 Tucson citizens and 92 Papagoes attacked the Apache camp on Aravaipa Creek by Camp Grant.
They killed everyone they could except for 27 children they took captive.
The final body count varies from 125 reported by Lt. Whitman to 144 claimed by William Oury in his newspaper article in 1879.
Of the dead, eight were men, and the rest were women and children.
None of the attackers was injured. The soldiers at Camp Grant, unaware of what had happened, could only bury the dead a couple of days later.
President Grant called it “simply murder, and told the governor of the territory that he would declare martial law in Arizona if those responsible were not brought to trial.
One hundred four men were charged, the trial lasted five days, the jury deliberated for 19 minutes and all were exonerated.
Gen. Stoneman was relieved of command of the Department of Arizona effective May 2, 1871. Gen. George Crook assumed formal command on June 4.
What happened at Camp Grant would have its effects in the White Mountains as well. All Apaches were understandably shaken, fearful and angry.
Eskiminsin and others of his people who had been away from camp when the attack occurred took refuge with their relatives and clansmen among Esketaseela’s eastern White Mountain people.
Many of them had fled the area near Camp Apache for the security of more distant, rugged and hard to find parts of their country.
Miguel kept his people closed in around their farms on Carrizo Creek.
Pedro did the same with his people along the Northfork of the Whiteriver upstream from Camp Apache.
All were seeking constant assurances that they would be safe from attack and their families protected.
Esketaseela had long been the most influential leader in the area but he was getting older and could no longer command the same obedience among his people as he had in the past.
In May, some of his warriors, perhaps stirred up by the Aravaipa refugees among them, raided the Camp Apache beef herd and killed the herder before taking to the mountains.
When Gen. Crook arrived at Camp Apache he engaged in long talks with local Apache leaders and convinced them to provide scouts to support the army in subduing hostiles.
The scouts who enlisted came mostly from Miguel and Pedro’s people.
They proved to be effective allies in running down the warriors who had killed the post herder back in May, killing six of them and taking 14 prisoners.
This naturally caused “bad blood” between Miguel and Esketaseela that would not easily be reconciled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.