It took a little bit longer than expected, but Southern Airways has finally landed at Show Low Airport.
After the initial date was moved back two weeks to accommodate some extra preparation, Southern Airways has now taken over most travel operations at Show Low Airport. Southern Airways will be providing legs from the White Mountains to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The City of Show Low and its Chamber of Commerce invited representatives from Southern to the airport for a ribbon cutting to welcome the airline and their services.
Mark Cestari, the Chief Commercial Officer for Southern, spoke briefly at the event to thank the community for welcoming them. He spoke positively for the future, reiterating how Southern is excited to build trust and maintain a better relationship with all White Mountain residents that fly on their airline. The airline is replacing Boutique Air, which struggled during the early portion of the pandemic to maintain good relationships with the public.
“It’s a beautiful day in a beautiful city, and we’re ready to get to work,” Cestari said in a brief speech to the attendees. “It’s been a long and winding road getting to this point, but we’re looking forward to starting strong and serving this community as best we can.”
In a statement with the Independent, he said, “We worked very hard to become Show Low’s hometown airline. We’re proud to say that Southern Airways is the biggest commuter in the country with the best reliability record in the business, and we are prepared to earn Show Low’s business back by proving it.”
Jacob Allen, the airport manager, spoke to the Independent in early June to discuss his excitement for Southern to move in and help repair the overall reputation of the airport. While the airport and the airline are two separate entities, many residents who had less than stellar experiences with Boutique were quick to blame the airport as well. At the ribbon cutting, Allen recapulated his anticipation of Southern’s arrival and his high hopes for the future.
Show Low Mayor John Leech Jr. attended the event as well, and was one of the first to inspect one of the aircraft that Southern will be using on their trips to and from Phoenix. “We’re excited to have them. (Southern’s) airfares are way cheaper, so now they just need to prove themselves with reliability and customer care.”
Stefan Wehnau posted a short video on the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, saying, “We really appreciate you being a part of the White Mountain community, and we’re looking forward to many of years of this great friendship and travel opportunities.”
Joshua Cool is the new station manager for the Southern hubs in Show Low and Phoenix. Cool was born and partially raised in Show Low before moving to the valley. Southern has allowed him the opportunity to move back to his home town and work at Show Low Airport. Similar to Allen and Leech, Cool knows the importance of customer service at SLA and is ready to meet the public’s expectations.
“We’re the only essential air service carrier out here, so we need to do the best we can to get people where they need to go,” Cool said. “We know that customer service is going to be the most important part of this transition. We know that everyone can’t handle the three hour drive to Phoenix, and we can help with that. Fares will never exceed $99, and the flight is less than an hour long, so I think that’s a pretty good start.”
Things are certainly looking up at Show Low Airport. Only time will tell how high they can fly.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
