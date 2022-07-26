Southern Airways Ribbon Cutting

Members from city council and the chamber of commerce welcome representatives from Southern Airways to Show Low on June 18.

 Jacob Hernandez/White Mountain Independent

It took a little bit longer than expected, but Southern Airways has finally landed at Show Low Airport.

After the initial date was moved back two weeks to accommodate some extra preparation, Southern Airways has now taken over most travel operations at Show Low Airport. Southern Airways will be providing legs from the White Mountains to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The City of Show Low and its Chamber of Commerce invited representatives from Southern to the airport for a ribbon cutting to welcome the airline and their services.

