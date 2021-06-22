PHOENIX — Sparklight on June 15 announced it is now providing business customers with advanced solutions to manage their internet traffic flow and bandwidth utilization, helping to lower overall IT costs across their operations.
The company’s newest managed services — managed router and managed security — are now available for all businesses with high-speed internet, ethernet passive optical network or dedicated internet access through Sparklight Business.
Managed router ensures smooth operations and advanced insight into network utilization and performance. Features include next gen firewall, mobile VPN, site-to-site VPN, dual uplink and load balancing. Managed router also provides complete insight into network utilization with deep packet inspection and granular analytics.
“With managed router, businesses can lower their overall IT costs and reduce the time they spend deploying, monitoring and troubleshooting their network,” said Chris Boone, Sparklight senior vice president of business services and emerging markets. “Businesses will also have peace of mind knowing that a certified engineering team is keeping an eye on their network and making sure it is running optimally 24/7.”
Managed security provides content filtering and safe-search enforcement, while safeguarding against suspicious network traffic and malware.
“Every business is different and managed security can be customized to meet the unique control and priority policies of each business,” said Boone. “It is especially valuable for any business, school or facility offering public Wi-Fi access. Managed Security provides many critical features businesses need, including content filtering, web caching, intrusion prevention and advanced malware protection.”
Businesses can visit business.sparklight.com for more details.
