PHOENIX — Sparklight is working to bridge the digital divide and connect residents and businesses to what matters most with infrastructure investments of more than $22 million over the past three years to provide fast and reliable internet service to northern Arizona.
“As a result of the company’s continued investment in our network, we were able to meet the unprecedented surge in internet usage throughout the pandemic and provide the seamless connectivity that was so critical over the past year,” said Julie Laulis, president and CEO. “We have engineered a robust and reliable network and will continue to plan and invest in order to support the high-speed internet needs of our customers and communities today and in the future.”
Sparklight is investing across its footprint, laying the groundwork to increase the company’s current broadband speeds of up to one gigabit for residential customers and up to five gigabits for business customers to speeds as fast as 10 gigabits (10G) and beyond.
Delivering speed 10 times faster than today’s networks, 10G will transform the customer experience, creating new possibilities for smart cities, connected homes, virtual and augmented reality and business.
“The digital needs of our customers are advancing rapidly as the number of Internet of Things devices continues to grow exponentially and data demands increase,” Laulis said. “We are actively working to ensure our customers have access to a state-of-the-art network designed to handle future technological advances that will revolutionize the way we do things and lead to groundbreaking changes in communication, health care, education, entertainment and more.”
For more information, call 602-364-6372.
