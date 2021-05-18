April 23, 2021 – Phoenix, AZ – Sparklight®, a leading broadband provider in 21 states, today announced its participation in the FCC Emergency Broadband Benefit program.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit program is a temporary, $3.2 billion federal program designed to help households struggling to pay for internet service during the pandemic. The program provides eligible current and new Sparklight customers with active internet service up to $50 off their monthly bill based on their current internet plan and equipment rental, and up to $75 off for customers who live on a tribal land.
“Participating in the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit program is just one more way we are helping customers who have been financially impacted by the pandemic stay connected to their loved ones, work and school during this challenging time,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. “Many individuals and families in the communities we serve are facing unique financial challenges right now, and we are proud to partner with the FCC to keep them connected to what matters most.”
Alongside the new FCC program, the company has kept in place their other COVID-19 measures, which include a low-cost internet plan to help low income families and those most impacted from coronavirus challenges, such as seniors and college students, as well as the following:
Providing free public Wi-Fi hotspots across the company’s 21-state footprint;
Partnering with ACA Connects and EducationSuperHighway for the “K-12 Bridge to Broadband” initiative, which helps school districts and states provide internet access for students in low-income households.
The FCC anticipates opening the Emergency Broadband Benefit enrollment process by the end of April.
In the interim, Sparklight has established an online resource that allows community members to review eligibility requirements and obtain information on how to apply for the benefit.
To learn more about Sparklight’s Emergency Broadband Benefit program, customers are encouraged to visit www.sparklight.com/EBB.
