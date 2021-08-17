Show Low, AZ (85901)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.