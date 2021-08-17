Sparklight will award $1,000 each to 12 individuals making a difference in the communities it serves as part of the internet service provider’s “A Stronger Connection” social media campaign.
Individuals throughout the 21 states Sparklight serves can nominate a fellow community member simply by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how the nominee works to build connections in their community – whether through volunteering, caregiving, teaching, as a first responder or myriad other ways. Three individuals will be selected to win each week for four weeks.
Entries will be accepted through Sept. 5 at sparklight.com/contest. Winning individuals will be highlighted on Sparklight’s social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram.
