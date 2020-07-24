PHOENIX – Sparklight today announced it will award $15,000 to non-profit organizations in the communities they serve as part of the internet service provider’s “Up for Any Challenge” social media campaign.
Non-profit organizations in communities throughout the 21 states Sparklight serves can enter to win simply by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how their organization has been impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, how the winning funds will be used, and how funds will benefit the community. Three organizations will be selected to each receive a $5,000 donation.
“We know many non-profit organizations have seen a decrease in both donations and volunteers as a result of COVID-19, but the need these organizations fill is now greater than ever,” said Trish Niemann, Sparklight’s Senior Director of Corporate Communications. “We want to help organizations serving a vital role in our communities get through these difficult times and demonstrate that together we can make a lasting impact in the communities we serve.”
Entries will be accepted from July 20 through Aug. 11 at sparklight.com/contest. Winning organizations will be highlighted on Sparklight’s social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram.
CONTACT:Tammy GabelCommunications Manager 602.364.6712 tamara.gabel@sparklight.biz
