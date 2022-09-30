Sparklight, along with the other Cable One family of brands, will open fall applications for the company’s Charitable Giving Fund from Oct. 1-31, which annually awards nearly $250,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations in November.

Grants will be made available across communities served by Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands (Fidelity Communications, Hargray, and ValuNet Fiber) and will concentrate support in the following priority areas:

