Sparklight, along with the other Cable One family of brands, will open fall applications for the company’s Charitable Giving Fund from Oct. 1-31, which annually awards nearly $250,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations in November.
Grants will be made available across communities served by Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands (Fidelity Communications, Hargray, and ValuNet Fiber) and will concentrate support in the following priority areas:
Education and Digital Literacy
Hunger Relief and Food Insecurity
Community Development
Last year the company awarded grants to 60+ nonprofits, including organizations serving the homeless, providing child advocacy, offering senior assistance, and supplying food to those in need, to name a few.
The Charitable Giving Fund is an extension of the company’s existing corporate social responsibility efforts, which include:
Chromebooks for Kids, an initiative in which the company donates Chromebooks to Title I schools across its footprint. To date the company has donated more than 2,600 Chromebooks to help bridge the digital divide in schools that lack funding.
Supporting national organizations dedicated to advancing education and diversity, including the Emma Bowen Foundation and the National Diversity Council.
Supporting the mission of Special Olympics, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports, as well as health, arts, and leadership and advocacy programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Planting trees through the Arbor Day Foundation on behalf of customers who switch to paperless billing. By the end of 2022, the company will have planted 120,000 trees in its markets and national forests.
Supporting the mission of Keep America Beautiful in cleaning up and beautifying communities across the U.S.
“We are committed to helping strengthen the cities and towns where we live and work by giving back to the local nonprofits who do so much to support our communities,” said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO.
