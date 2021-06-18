The ninth annual White Mountain Autism Foundation Troy Gillespie Fishing Jamboree for special-needs individuals was held on June 4 at the Lazy Oaks Resort in Lakeside.
The resort's private dock was donated for the event and was full of 80 or so kids, parents and aides.
The youth chapter of Civil Air Patrol helped with setup and tossing lines for the fishers. The joy on their faces was exhilarating when they caught fish, and they caught a lot.
This experience, perhaps easier for non-affected kids, was an opportunity for them to be included and actively participate. The Autism Foundation’s guiding principle is to include special-needs individuals in the usual activities and experiences of life. The fishing portion was followed by lunch for all and donated by The House restaurant in Show Low.
The event finished with birthday cake celebrating of birthdays. More inclusive events will follow this year.
For more information, contact Dr. Tom Barela, president at wmafwmfsni@aol.com.
Tom Barela
