PHOENIX — The head of a special panel that reviews gubernatorial nominees is using the forced resignation of Matthew Stewart as the newly appointed director of the Department of Child Safety to justify the intense questioning and investigations he is conducting into all of the picks by Gov. Katie Hobbs.

"Sadly, it seems clear that Hobbs is not conducting her own vetting process," Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, said in a prepared statement. "So my colleagues and I will continue to serve as the necessary and constitutional check and balance on the executive branch that the citizens of our great state need and deserve."

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

