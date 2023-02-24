PHOENIX — The head of a special panel that reviews gubernatorial nominees is using the forced resignation of Matthew Stewart as the newly appointed director of the Department of Child Safety to justify the intense questioning and investigations he is conducting into all of the picks by Gov. Katie Hobbs.
"Sadly, it seems clear that Hobbs is not conducting her own vetting process," Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, said in a prepared statement. "So my colleagues and I will continue to serve as the necessary and constitutional check and balance on the executive branch that the citizens of our great state need and deserve."
Hoffman, who chairs the Senate Committee on Director Nominations, said there were "troubling events" since Hobbs named Stewart in December, before she took office. He said that included "questionable moves on consulting contracts" and the firing of non-appointed, openly gay employees at the agency who he said have filed complaints against him "which prompted the forced resignation."
The governor would not comment Thursday other than to stick to a prepared statement of her own that it was "a decision that was made for the best interests of all parties involved." And she brushed aside questions of whether her staff had not properly vetted Stewart before nominating him.
"This just wasn't the right fit," Hobbs said.
"And as the governor and a social worker, I take the direction of the agency very seriously," she continued. "It's charged with protection of the vulnerable populations.
But she lashed out at the Republican majority on the committee which already has rejected outright her nomination of Pima County Health Director Theresa Cullen to head the Department of Health Services, refused to hold a vote on Elizabeth Ann Thorson for the Department of Administration and tabled Hobbs' choice of Karen Peters for the Department of Environmental Quality.
"The committee has made it very clear that they're not interested in seriously vetting my nominations," Hobbs said. "They're interested in carrying out their personal vendetta against me and using my nominees as proxy to do that."
And the governor had particularly harsh words for Hoffman who chairs the panel.
"I don't think fake elector Jake Hoffman is interested in good government at all," she said. That refers to the fact that Hoffman was one of the 11 names sent by the Arizona Republican Party to Congress as electors pledged to vote for Donald Trump after the 2020 election despite the fact that Joe Biden had won the popular vote and was entitled to the state's 11 electors.
"He's interested in creating a stage for his political theater," Hobbs said.
The governor said that all of her nominees were selected by a "bipartisan transition committee that was focused on how to create the best government possible."
"What these folks are doing in the Senate is serving to potentially grind government to a halt," she said.
A press aide to Hobbs said she had no contact information for Stewart.
A representative of Our Sister Our Brother, a nonprofit he founded to assist with the safe reunification of children in foster care with their families, said she would pass along the request to speak with him. There was no immediate response.
There also was no response to public records requests seeking information about Stewart from either DCS or the Department of Administration, which handles personnel matters for the state. The requests covered all actions taken by Stewart since he was named director to what Hoffman said was his resignation from the agency in 2020, after he received a letter of reprimand for "insubordination and unauthorized absence."
In tapping Stewart, the governor cited his experience as a former child safety specialist with the agency. She said he became the training manager and helped launch the agency's African-American Disparity Committee, formed to reduce the disproportionately large share of Black and minority families before leaving the agency.
He replaced Michael Faust who had been appointed by former Gov. Doug Ducey to head the agency in 2019.
Hobbs said that Michael Wisehart, who had been the director of the Department of Economic Security until the governor replaced him in that slot, will be the interim director of DCS until she names a replacement.
The dust-up over Stewart – and Hoffman's comments about the governor and her picks in particular – underscore what has become an increasingly contentious confirmation process.
Prior to this year, gubernatorial nominees were screened by existing Senate committees with expertise in that area. So a pick for director of the Department of Health Services would go before the Senate Health Committee.
That was the process by the Republican-controlled Senate when the state last had a Democratic governor before 2009.
All that changed this year following a contentious election that some GOP lawmakers continue to insist that Hobbs did not win despite the formal election results showing her outpolling Republican Kari Lake by 17,117 votes. With Hobbs now governor, Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, tapped Hoffman to head the panel of three Republicans and two Democrats.
The committee earlier this month, on a 3-2 partisan vote, rejected outright the governor's nomination of Cullen to head the health department, with Hoffman during the hearing accusing her of lying and having an "air of supremacy" in enacting regulations during the COVID outbreak that he believes harmed families and businesses.
Hobbs formally withdrew the nomination even as the full Senate, acting on the committee's recommendation, voted along party lines to refuse to confirm her.
More recently Hoffman refused to allow a vote on the nomination of Thorson to head the Department of Administration, even though she had been the agency's deputy director under Republican governor Ducey. But that lack of action does not remove her from office, with Thorson able to serve up to a year without being confirmed.
And Hoffman has tabled the governor's nomination of Peters, now a deputy Phoenix city manager, to head DEQ, saying there was "some concerning information that we've become aware of" without providing specifics.
Hoffman heads the Arizona Freedom Caucus, a group of senators and representatives who have been openly hostile to much of what Hobbs has proposed since taking office at the beginning of the year.
