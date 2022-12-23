Luminarias

Luminarias, pictured outside a New Mexico home in 2018, traditionally are set out during the holiday season throughout much of the Southwest U.S.

 Submitted

For over 40 years, families in Springerville and Eagar have gathered on Christmas Eve to light an assortment of luminarias between the towns’ main stoplights, traveling the US-60 through downtown Springerville and Mountain Avenue all the way to School Bus Road in Eagar.

Luminarias are small paper bag lanterns that can commonly be found throughout the Southwest, particularly around Christmastime. History tells stories of ancient Mexican cultures using them to provide guidance for the spirits of loved ones or spiritual deities to old family households.

