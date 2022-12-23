For over 40 years, families in Springerville and Eagar have gathered on Christmas Eve to light an assortment of luminarias between the towns’ main stoplights, traveling the US-60 through downtown Springerville and Mountain Avenue all the way to School Bus Road in Eagar.
Luminarias are small paper bag lanterns that can commonly be found throughout the Southwest, particularly around Christmastime. History tells stories of ancient Mexican cultures using them to provide guidance for the spirits of loved ones or spiritual deities to old family households.
These days, they are more prevalent in New Mexico, but some displays will pop up in California, Colorado, Illinois and Utah.
The name “luminaria” doesn’t translate very well from Spanish but is often taken to mean “festival light.” The term “farolito” is often used in various regions through New Mexico, and literally translates “little lantern.”
The true meaning and purpose behind the paper lanterns changes depending on which region they are found in and which culture is using them.
To Kay Dyson, of Springerville, and her family, the luminarias help, “to remember the purpose of the Christmas season: The light of Christ comes into our lives and banishes the darkness.”
Dyson’s family has participated in the Springerville-Eagar tradition since its inception. They’ve become a local symbol of festiveness, faith and family. She specifically mentioned the Todd Bosen family, Debbie Wallace and her children, the Sharilyn Baugh family and Marsha Bowers among the few who started the tradition and have helped to keep it alive in the White Mountains.
“It’s really grown. Many families participate now doing the same two block area,” Dyson said. “We light them on Christmas Eve and they’re allowed to burn throughout the night. There are so many people who can see them driving down the US-60 and we’ve (received) lots of kind comments from truckers who’ve said it really made their Christmas.”
The luminaries have become a central part of the Dyson family’s holiday traditions.
Dyson said, “At the end of the day on Christmas Eve, it’s great to get out and breathe the fresh, cold air and see them light up the night sky. It’s a great way to clear your mind, focus your spirit and remember the true meaning of Christmas.
“I say a prayer as I put each candle out, just remembering a friend or family member and remember that the light of Jesus Christ is the light of the entire world. He came to promote peace and goodwill. That’s the purpose of putting these out. It’s a beautiful thing to do on Christmas Eve, together, and as a family.”
