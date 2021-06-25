4th of July in Round Valley
July 2nd & 3rd will be our days of celebration for the 4th of July. There will be a rodeo beginning at 5pm on Friday, July 2nd. Then on Saturday, there will be a pancake breakfast at Ramsey Park starting at 6am, the parade will begin at 10am and the rodeo continues at 1:30pm. Friday and Saturday nights at the rodeo grounds the North2South Band from Nashville will be performing for your listening and dancing pleasure from 9pm-midnight. Fireworks are iffy right now. What if you are not a rodeo fan? Besides all our great restaurants, here are some places to visit after the parade. R Lazy J Wildlife Ranch (928-551-1824), Sunrise Recreation Area, Sipes Wildlife Area, God’s Country Motorsports Rentals (928-333-4948), White Mountain Off-Road Rentals (928-551-0766), Ramsey Park, Casa Malpais Ruins, Little Colorado River Walk, Springerville Park, White Mountain Historical Park, Springerville Heritage Center and Museums and all our local lakes. Here is a reminder for the tastiest time you will ever have in Round Valley. The 10th Annual Springerville Rib Throwdown is scheduled for September 2nd, 3rd, & 4th. Mark your calendars now and bring an empty stomach. Pray for rain!
