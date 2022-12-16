SPRINGERVILLE — The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests is extending the application period for members of the public interested in serving on the Eastern Arizona Resource Advisory Committee. The SRS RACs will be comprised of 15 members approved by the regional forester where each will serve a four-year term.
The SRS RACs shall include representation from the following interest areas:
Five persons who represent:
Organized Labor or Non-Timber Forest Product Harvester Groups;
Developed Outdoor Recreation, Off-Highway Vehicle Users, or Commercial Recreation Activities;
Energy and Mineral Development, or Commercial or Recreational Fishing Groups;
Commercial Timber Industry; and
Federal Grazing Permit or Other Land Use Permit Holders, or Representative of Non-Industrial Private Forest Land Owners, within the area for which the committee is organized.
Five persons who represent:
Nationally or Regionally Recognized Environmental Organizations;
Regionally or Locally Recognized Environmental Organizations;
Dispersed Recreational Activities;
Archaeology and History; and
Nationally or Regionally Recognized Wild Horse and Burro Interest, Wildlife Hunting Organizations, or Watershed Associations.
Five persons who represent:
State Elected Office holder;
County or Local Elected Office holder;
American Indian Tribes within or adjacent to the area for which the committee is organized;
Area School Officials or Teachers; and
Affected Public-at-Large.
To be considered for membership, nominees must:
Be a resident of the State in which the SRS RAC has jurisdiction,
Identify what interest group they would represent and how they are qualified to represent that interest group,
Provide a cover letter stating why they want to serve on the SRS RAC and what they can contribute,
Provide a resume showing their past experience in working successfully as part of a group working on forest management activities,
Provide a complete AD-755 (Advisory Committee or Research and Promotion Background Information)
Completed application packets should be submitted prior to Feb. 28. For details, call 928-333-6336.
