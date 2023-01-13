Ana Arreola of the Elks shoots and makes one of several 3-point shots against the Redskins in the Dome, as Ellie Otto defends and Round Valley’s Brenli Haws, left, looks to go for the rebound against Ellie Heap.
EAGAR — The Round Valley Elks hosted the St Johns Redskins on Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023 in the Dome for the first of two season match-ups for the teams.
Both programs had a sprinkling of games in December, along with a few tournament opportunities. Those days are past, and now both programs face a gauntlet of games in January: The Redskins have 12 non-tournament games scheduled, while the Elks have 14 games scheduled.
The Lady Redskins brought an early-season ranking of fifth in the 2A Division to face the lower-ranked Elks. St Johns has faced the challenge of retooling the lineup with the graduation and move of some starters from last year. Early in the season at the Round Ball tournament, the team was still trying to find their legs and place on the court. A few short weeks later, Coach Davis and crew have the Lady Redskins in line to make another push toward the playoffs.
The Lady Elks are led by first-year Head Coach Shane Slade, who is looking to have the girls program make a further push into the playoffs.
Both teams used a variety of defenses, from looks from man to man to full court pressure to a zone, as each sought to balance the offense of the other team.
It was a close game throughout the night. The teams were tied at halftime, 26-26, and Round Valley led by 3 after the third quarter. The Lady Elks took a 6-point lead in the fourth quarter with less than 3 minutes to go, but the Redskins battled back to cut the lead to 1 after Ellie Otto, of St Johns, hit 3 free-throws with 1:23 left in the game.
On the ensuing possession, Ana Arreola answered with a 3-point basket, putting the Elks back up by 4 with 1:10 left in the game.
Kayme Smith of St Johns earned a trip back to the foul line and made both shots, cutting the Elks’ lead back to 2 points at 48-46. Arreola was fouled bringing the ball up the court and made both shots, putting the Elks in the lead at 50-46, with less than a minute in the game.
The Elks tried to stall out the clock and earned a final free throw by Macie Soderquist, giving them a win with a final score of 51-46.
Coach Davis of St Johns has had a successful program over the last several years, and in general has given the Elks a hard time on the court. Coming into this game, St Johns led the last three seasons’ head-to-head match-ups with a 6-2 record over the Elks.
This game may not hurt the Redskins as much as it could help the Elks. The Lady Elks needed to get a win and positive region play to move up and put themselves in a position for post-season play.
