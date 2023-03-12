EAGAR — The Round Valley Elks softball team has started the challenge to defend their state championship title.
The Elks hosted the Winslow Bulldogs at Round Valley High School in Eagar on Thursday, March 9. While the Elks entered the game undefeated in regular and tournament play, the Bulldogs were searching for their first win on this young season. It took the Elks all seven innings to pull off the walk-off victory with a score of 7-6 over the Bulldogs.
Senior pitcher Allyson Muth took to the mound for the Elks, and the Bulldogs wasted no time putting pressure on her. Winslow loaded the bases in the top of the first inning before the Elks retired the side on a ground out, leaving the bases full. The Elks got two base runners in the bottom of the inning before Cortnee Baca would hit a single, driving in one run for the Elks.
Winslow hit a home run in the top of the second inning to tie the score, while the Elks countered with a home run in the bottom of the second by Brenli Haws to retain the 2-1 lead. The Bulldogs continued to apply pressure and got two more runners on base in the top of the third before getting a triple and scoring two runs. They would add to the score off a double, taking a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the third. The Elks got two runners on base in the bottom of the third but were unable to score, leaving Winslow ahead.
Muth finally got settled at the mound in the fourth, and retired the next three batters she faced. Round Valley worked on chipping away at the lead and Skye Peralta hit a triple leading off the bottom of the fourth. Lauren Bates hit a single, driving in the run, and the lead for Winslow was down to 4-3.
The Bulldogs led off the fifth with a double, and that runner would be driven in two batters later, extending the lead once again. Winslow added one more run in the inning, taking a 6-3 lead to the bottom of the fifth. After the Elks got two runners on base, Peralta drove in another run, leaving Winslow leading 6-4 heading into the sixth inning.
Muth would once again put down three batters, helping to keep the game in reach for the Elks. Bates got on base after the Bulldogs dropped an infield hit. Jalyn Marble hit a double, driving in Bates to bring the Elks within one point of the Bulldogs. Muth helped her cause by hitting a line drive up the middle, driving in Marble to tie the game.
The Elks stayed with Muth, and she sat down the next three batters, giving the Elks a chance to score and win in the bottom of the seventh. Haws drew a walk to get on base, and the substitute runner got to second on a pass ball at home plate. Jaelyn Wright went to bat with two outs, and hit a double to score the runner and give the Elks the walk-off win.
Speaking to Round Valley head coach Darin Emerald before the season, he said they were excited for the year. They have a group of solid core players, but they also needed some younger players to step up to fill positions left void by graduating seniors or injuries. He feels they can once again compete well in the region, and the Elks hope to be back in contention at the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.