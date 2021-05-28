SPRINGERVILLE-EAGAR — Can you believe it is almost the Fourth of July? Here in Round Valley, we are planning our usual fun-filled weekend.
We will start off at 6 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at Ramsey Park, which is one block south of Central Avenue on Butler Street in Eagar.
Our parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, just south of Central Avenue in Eagar and head north to Main Street in Springerville and continue east to Gutierrez Street. Get there early for the best spots to watch.
The 109th consecutive Round Valley Rodeo will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 2 and continue at 1:30 p.m. on July 3.
The rodeo grounds are located at the junction of Highway 260 and 180/191 south of town.
There will be dances on Friday and Saturday nights at the rodeo grounds blue building, featuring country music by The North 2 South Band from Nashville, Tennessee, from 9 to midnight on both nights.
Of course, you will not want to miss what we believe is the best fireworks display on the mountain. They begin at sundown and can be seen from almost anywhere in town.
See you there!
