Members of the St Johns Redskins, front, and Round Valley Elks, back, stand for a moment of silence before the game to memorialize Hadley Husley, a Round Valley High School junior who lost his life on Jan. 2.
Treyson Merrill, right, of Round Valley looks to Fly High as he puts up a shot over Jordan Winters of St Johns in the first quarter of the game in the Dome.
EAGAR — Often games between Round Valley and St Johns can be a bit raucous, with both communities showing vibrant boosterism for their teams. What’s less obvious is the solidarity; these communities come together with love and support, especially during difficult times. Wednesday’s touching tribute is an example.
In a show of solidarity to note the passing of Hadley Husley, a Round Valley High School junior who lost his life on Jan. 2, both the Round Valley Elks and the St Johns Redskins wore pre-game warm-up shirts with “Fly High” on the front, and “Live Like Hadley” on the back, in each school’s colors. Players stood near mid-court between the varsity girls’ and boys’ games for a moment of silence, and fans in the stands also stood in support.
St Johns is led by first-year head coach Casey Heap, while Round Valley head coach Adam Poston is in his second year leading the Elks. Coach Poston said before the game that despite losing some early season match-ups against 3A schools, he felt good about the team as they face a full region and division schedule for the rest of January.
As the game commenced, neither team started hot, and both teams struggled with turnovers and fouls in the first half. St Johns led the game after the first quarter, 8-5. Round Valley battled back in the second quarter, as the Elks took a halftime lead of 17-11 over the Redskins.
The Elks came out strong in the second half and were aggressive on both ends of the floor, causing turnovers and running the floor. Round Valley scored 27 in the third quarter while the Redskins struggled with the flow of the game, and the Elks held a 44-18 point lead at the end of the third.
The Elks cooled down a little again in the fourth, only scoring 6, as both teams substituted early and gave additional players time on the floor. St Johns answered by taking an additional 12 points, giving a final score of 50-30 in favor of Round Valley.
The teams will face each other again in St Johns Jan 31st for the final regular season game of the year in preparation for region tournament play.
