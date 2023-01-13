EAGAR — Often games between Round Valley and St Johns can be a bit raucous, with both communities showing vibrant boosterism for their teams. What’s less obvious is the solidarity; these communities come together with love and support, especially during difficult times. Wednesday’s touching tribute is an example.

In a show of solidarity to note the passing of Hadley Husley, a Round Valley High School junior who lost his life on Jan. 2, both the Round Valley Elks and the St Johns Redskins wore pre-game warm-up shirts with “Fly High” on the front, and “Live Like Hadley” on the back, in each school’s colors. Players stood near mid-court between the varsity girls’ and boys’ games for a moment of silence, and fans in the stands also stood in support.

