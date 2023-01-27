EAGAR — The Round Valley Elks boys and girls teams hosted a multi-meet at the Elks gym in Eagar on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Elks took this final chance to honor the senior class members of the team as they got one final chance to wrestle before the home crowd. The graduating class includes Lexi Salazar, Jaden Finch, Peyton Finch, Kinnly Colwell and Torren Davis.

Unfortunately weather had an effect, with several teams from the Valley canceling the trip over travel concerns. This limited the wrestling opportunities for both the boys and, more particularly, the girls. However, the meet moved forward in its limited fashion with Joseph City, St. Johns and Round Valley facing off.

