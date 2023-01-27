EAGAR — The Round Valley Elks boys and girls teams hosted a multi-meet at the Elks gym in Eagar on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Elks took this final chance to honor the senior class members of the team as they got one final chance to wrestle before the home crowd. The graduating class includes Lexi Salazar, Jaden Finch, Peyton Finch, Kinnly Colwell and Torren Davis.
Unfortunately weather had an effect, with several teams from the Valley canceling the trip over travel concerns. This limited the wrestling opportunities for both the boys and, more particularly, the girls. However, the meet moved forward in its limited fashion with Joseph City, St. Johns and Round Valley facing off.
Lexi Salazar got the only chance to wrestle for the Lady Elks, and pinned Sara Scott of Joseph City. Both Lexi and Jaden Finch have gathered over 20 wins in the season and will lead the lady Elks into the divisional meet Feb. 4 in preparation for the state wrestling championship scheduled for Feb. 16-18 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
On the boys side, St. Johns picked up wins over Joseph City by a score of 66-15, and Round Valley with 60-20. St. Johns had a full boys team with wrestlers at each weight class, while Round Valley and Joseph City had a limited numbers of wrestlers.
Although Joseph City was depleted in numbers, Owen Beatty, Joseph Thomas, and Hayden Fischer picked up wins against both Round Valley and St. Johns opponents.
Round Valley got the win over Joseph City 42-24 in the head-to-head matchup, but not easily. St. Johns is a good team and made it difficult for the Elks to pick up points. Mason Orona won by points, Kinnly Colwell got a technical fall victory and Connor Lueker won with a pin.
The Elks as a team may struggle heading to both the section meet and the state championship, but there have been individual successes; and they will be led by Kinnly Colwell, who has picked up 35 victories this season and finished No. 5 in last year’s state championship in the D4-126 weight class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.