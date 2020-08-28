The Town of Springerville Community Service Food Banks is humbled by the generosity of Tucson Electric Power, their generous donation of a new freezer and their continued support. Donations such as these help ensure that over 500 community members, seeking assistance with our agency, have enough food to eat.
The new freezer will allow the department to receive extra food as well as help keep shelves full throughout the winter for clients. Contributions from Tucson Electric Power are greatly appreciated as there is a real need during the winter months.
The Town of Springerville’s Round Valley Community Services Center provides many services to low income families. Qualified individuals in crisis can receive assistance paying for propane, electricity, and/or wood once per year. Individuals can also benefit from the repair or replacement of a necessary appliance, i.e. wood stove, oven, refrigerator, water heater, etc. Limited gasoline vouchers are also available.
The agency is honored to count Tucson Electric Power as a partner in helping to feed neighbors and leading the community to end hunger. For anyone seeking information on one of the many services provided by the Community Services Center, please reach out or visit the website: Round Valley Community Services Center, 356 S. Papago St. Springerville, AZ 85938 (928) 333-2516
