SPRINGERVILLE-EAGAR — Customers who purchase anything from Southern Apache County businesses on Aug. 6 can bring their receipts to the Springerville-Eagar Chamber of Commerce office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7 W. Main St. in Springerville. For every $10.00 spent in Southern Apache County businesses, the Chamber will give the customer a raffle ticket.
The raffle prize for one family will include all the following:
• A family fun trip for 4 people at El Rio Theater
• A tour for four people at the Casa Malpais Museum and Ruins
• A tour for four at the R Lazy J Wildlife Ranch
• Dinner for four at Molly Butlers Lodge and Restaurant
• A half-day tour for four with Paleontologist Doug Wolfe to ancient sites near Springerville
Smaller prizes will be donated by local businesses. Receipts must be turned in to the chamber office that day to receive a raffle ticket.
An evening Buy Local Community Party at Eagar’s Ramsey Park on Butler St. from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 will include music, dancing, an ice cream social, and a cupcake walk with prizes of a cupcake and a coupon for discounts at participating local businesses during the remainder of August.
Winner of the grand prize will be drawn at the celebration. You do not need to be present to win.
