ROOSEVELT — Salt River Project conducted a successful spill gate test of the Roosevelt Dam on Wednesday, intended to confirm the dam's readiness to control floodwaters.
While the spill gate tests are routine, this year was different; because of the exceptionally wet winter and spring, Roosevelt Lake's water level was at the highest it's ever been, so the spill gate test was extended to allow the reservoir to drain, and to recharge downstream aquifers.
Crucially, the extended flow time also allowed the dam's flood-control space to drain entirely, meeting the requirement of the Army Corps of Engineers, which operates and maintains about 740 dams throughout the U.S. and oversees flood control.
During the test, all four of the spill gates were open for the first 50 minutes, after which two of the gates were closed. The other two remained open for about 2½ hours. The test released a total of about 2,000 acre-feet — 650 million gallons — of water downstream in Apache Lake. More typically, the test runs for about 10 minutes and releases only about 5 acre-feet of water.
"This functional test, which is performed annually, is a sure-fire way to ensure the readiness of our water release capability," said Ivan Insua, SRP’s Director of Hydro Generation. She added that the extended-duration test gave SRP additional information on gate and spillway performance.
This past winter, snowpack on the 13,000-square-mile watershed that replenishes SRP’s reservoirs was the deepest it’s been in 30 years. More than 700,000 acre-feet of water — about 228 billion gallons — have been released into the normally-dry Salt River since March to ensure the reservoirs can handle all inflows from this winter’s snowmelt.
Currently, the SRP reservoir system is at full capacity.
"Our dams and reservoirs are doing exactly their intent: to store as much water as possible in times of wet and serve our communities for times of dry," Insua said.
