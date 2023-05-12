Roosevelt Dam spill gate test

This is just a fraction of the 650 million gallons of water released in SRP's annual spill gate test at Roosevelt Dam.

 Courtesy of SRP

ROOSEVELT — Salt River Project conducted a successful spill gate test of the Roosevelt Dam on Wednesday, intended to confirm the dam's readiness to control floodwaters.

While the spill gate tests are routine, this year was different; because of the exceptionally wet winter and spring, Roosevelt Lake's water level was at the highest it's ever been, so the spill gate test was extended to allow the reservoir to drain, and to recharge downstream aquifers.

