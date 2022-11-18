A Salt River Project-produced documentary called “Light Up Navajo,” created in partnership with the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority is being used to recruit utilities and expand efforts to electrify homes on the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona.

The film captures the hardships of living without electricity in the 21st century as well as the joy this summer when residents receive electricity in their homes for the first time.

