The Coronado Generating Station, located northeast of St. Johns, is Salt River Project’s coal-fired power plant. It has been a major power source and provider of jobs in the area since its two units were completed in 1979 and 1980, respectively.
The Coronado Generating Station, located northeast of St. Johns, is Salt River Project’s coal-fired power plant. It has been a major power source and provider of jobs in the area since its two units were completed in 1979 and 1980, respectively.
The Coronado Generating Station, located northeast of St. Johns, is Salt River Project’s coal-fired power plant. It has been a major power source and provider of jobs in the area since its two units were completed in 1979 and 1980, respectively.
Submitted
The Coronado Generating Station, located northeast of St. Johns, is Salt River Project’s coal-fired power plant. It has been a major power source and provider of jobs in the area since its two units were completed in 1979 and 1980, respectively.
Throughout its transition away from coal, SRP is supporting communities affected by coal plant closures. SRP is working with local stakeholders to help these communities as they work toward developing sustainable and strategic economies.
The SRP Coal Communities Transition Team combines executives and leaders across SRP dedicated to support a smooth economic transition for the Coronado Generating Station community. One of the team’s overarching goals is to create a model that other transitioning coal communities across the state and nation can reference and build upon. The team has been informing stakeholders and federal-level policymakers of coal communities’ needs to ensure they have a voice and get support.
An open house event is scheduled in St. Johns on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 4 — 7 p.m. at St. Johns Middle School, 555 W. Seventh St. South. Attending will be members of SRP’s Coal Community Transition Team to discuss their efforts to support St. Johns and the Apache County communities dependent on coal-fired Coronado Generating Station (CGS).
Representatives from SRP will discuss work they are doing with the CGS communities as they work to develop and implement plans to diversify the local economy.
Experts are available to discuss:
SRP’s long-standing relationship with the St. Johns community
Efforts towards developing plans to diversify the economy
The CGS Repurposing Study — efforts underway and timing
Alternate technologies being studied and considered for CGS
SRP has previously announced that CGS will close no later than 2032, and that the plant will experience a 40% reduction in workforce by 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.