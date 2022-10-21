Throughout its transition away from coal, SRP is supporting communities affected by coal plant closures. SRP is working with local stakeholders to help these communities as they work toward developing sustainable and strategic economies.

The SRP Coal Communities Transition Team combines executives and leaders across SRP dedicated to support a smooth economic transition for the Coronado Generating Station community. One of the team’s overarching goals is to create a model that other transitioning coal communities across the state and nation can reference and build upon. The team has been informing stakeholders and federal-level policymakers of coal communities’ needs to ensure they have a voice and get support.

