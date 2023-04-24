St. Johns News

The city of St. Johns held its regular council meeting on April 12. After the usual business of approving the previous meeting minutes and payment of bills for the month of March, Assistant Fire Chief Jason Kirk asked to speak.

Kirk said the second week of April was National Public Safety Telecommunications Week and he was there to present Apache County dispatcher Eliza Jessop with a meritorious service award. He introduced Jessop to the councilors.

Merri Taylor is a freelance writer covering the Snowflake and Taylor areas. Email her at aznewsranch@hotmail.com.

