The city of St. Johns held its regular council meeting on April 12. After the usual business of approving the previous meeting minutes and payment of bills for the month of March, Assistant Fire Chief Jason Kirk asked to speak.
Kirk said the second week of April was National Public Safety Telecommunications Week and he was there to present Apache County dispatcher Eliza Jessop with a meritorious service award. He introduced Jessop to the councilors.
According to a draft of the meeting minutes, at 3 a.m. on Feb. 15, Jessop received a 911 call. A mother was about to give birth, but with 9 inches of snow out east of St. Johns, the family's midwife was unable to get to the house. Jessop talked with the father, explaining how to deliver the baby and how to unwrap the umbilical cord from the baby's neck.
By the time the ambulance arrived, the baby was already delivered. The mother, father and baby were transported to the hospital and all are well.
Kirk thanked Apache County Sheriff Joseph Dedman Jr., Chief Deputy Sheriff Roscoe Herrera and Jack Ingram, dispatch supervisor from the Apache County Sheriff’s Office, for coming to support this meritorious service award presentation. Dedman, Herrera and Ingram all thanked the city for recognizing Jessop for her work.
Council business
Next up was a request to approve the Fair Housing Proclamation for Fair Housing Month. This proclamation is recognized with the Community Development Block Grant. A motion was made to approve the proclamation, which passed with all in favor.
Councilors were then requested to approve the appointment of Carol Perezchica to the St. Johns Planning and Zoning Commission. A motion was made to approve, with all in favor.
The agenda continued with reviewing an amendment to the parking and loading requirements of the zoning code. The community development director explained that there needs to be some changes in the zoning code. This information is up for a 30-day review for the ordinance next month.
Councilors were then asked to consider a resolution to adopt the application for the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant. Jill Patterson said the grant is a federal grant and it is requiring additional paperwork. Patterson said, "One of (the additional documents) is this resolution. It basically says we are accepting this money and this is what we are going to do with the money, which is improvements to the pool and the tennis courts area at the park." A motion was presented to approve the resolution with all in favor.
Emergency communication
Next was a discussion on the importance of having a way to communicate if there is no power or cell phone service for the community. Resident Robert Hyatt said that he has a background in emergency preparedness. He would like to work with community members and churches to set up an emergency management program to communicate with all emergency services and all department heads of city, in case of a power outage or emergency.
Mayor Spence Udall suggested that Hyatt should meet with City Manager Paul Ramsey and Police Chief Lance Spivey and discuss how to make this work.
Apache County fairgrounds
Contributions to the Apache County Fair Commission for a new structure at the fairgrounds was next, with Ramsey saying that the commission had asked the city if it could contribute to replacing the show arena, from the white corrals to the bird show room.
"The corrals will become portable and the roof over the show arena needs to be replaced. They asked us if we could contribute $25,000 towards the fair show arena," Ramsey said.
Ramsey said he talked to the finance department and funds are in the budget. He added that this would open up the area for other events, adding that Tucson Electric Power is also contributing $75,000. A motion was made to contribute $25,000 to the Apache County Fair Commission and was passed with all voting in favor.
City departments
In the City Manager's report, Ramsey stated that the St. Johns Innovation Center, behind City Hall, has an open house scheduled for April 27. Ramsey thanked all the staff and their hard work.
The St. Johns Police Department report, presented by Spivey, detailed that there were a total of 175 incidents in March and as of April 12, they were at 95.
"A crime scene processing course was held at the beginning of the month with police officers, deputy sheriffs, state troopers, professional staff and volunteers attending," Spivey said.
"The 40-hour course focused on trace evidence collection, photography, blood spatter analysis and other topics and was taught by instructors from the University of Tennessee. The tuition was free."
The chief added that stolen vehicles have increased in the last two weeks.
In addition, a police surplus property auction will be in the next two months and a free fishing event will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 3 at Patterson Pond.
The meeting concluded with the Emergency Services report. Fire Chief Gary Liston said the fire season has already started with brush fires.
"We are in the process of starting the bidding process for an ambulance," he said. "Also, the generator has been installed at Fire House No. 1. Our mini mobile bunk house has had structure damage from the snow this winter and will be removed."
Liston added that the July 4 fireworks ordered will be coming in at the end of April or mid-May.
He then passed along some surprising budget information when he asked the council members what they thought fireworks cost.
"It's $1,000 per minute," he said.
