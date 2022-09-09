To approve or deny to adopt the fiscal year 2022-23 final budget was first on the agenda for Taylor town councilors at an Aug. 16 meeting.
In background information, at the July 7 Town Council meeting, a tentative budget was presented. At that time, Town Manager Gus Lundberg explained that the 2022 budget was $13 million and the proposed 2023 budget was $20,133,944.
“The increase is for the recreation center and other anticipated grants,” Lundberg said. “The sales tax increase was effective April 1 and will have an impact on revenue. There will be some expansion of emergency services and the community pool. The parks budget is up due to the $1 million for the rodeo park.
“Special revenue includes capital improvement funds, some grant money from airport loop road and the sewer budget has some capacity for expansion as well.”
At that July meeting, a motion was made by Mayor David Smith to approve the fiscal year 2023 tentative budget for $20,133,944, which carried 6-0, with all in favor.
Then, at the Aug. 16 meeting, a motion was made by Vice Mayor Jason Brubaker to approve the final budget for fiscal year 2022-23.
All councilors voted in favor.
In the discussion/action section of the meeting, councilors were then tasked with declaring and adopting the results of the Aug. 2 primary election. A motion was made to do so and all of the council members voted in favor.
Next up was to approve or deny the purchase of an airport fuel tank. All councilors agreed to approve the purchase.
A discussion regarding the Freeman Park Master Plan Development followed with no action taken.
Lastly, there was a discussion, requiring action concerning the reestablishment of drainage ditches within the town right-of-way. A motion to approve to reestablish ditches in the right-of-way and if maintenance is deemed necessary by the town, the town will bare cost on the right-of-way. The motion passed 6-0.
The members of the Taylor Town Council are Smith, Brubaker, council members Bill Baldwin, Sherry Cosper, Dustin Hancock, Kris Neff and Shawn Palmer.
