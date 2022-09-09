To approve or deny to adopt the fiscal year 2022-23 final budget was first on the agenda for Taylor town councilors at an Aug. 16 meeting.

In background information, at the July 7 Town Council meeting, a tentative budget was presented. At that time, Town Manager Gus Lundberg explained that the 2022 budget was $13 million and the proposed 2023 budget was $20,133,944.

